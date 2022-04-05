Kail Lowry claims Teen Mom 2 is rehearsed, only ‘depicts reality’ sometimes

Kail Lowry claimed that Teen Mom 2 isn’t always genuinely reality TV. Pic credit: @kaillowry/Instagram

Kail Lowry went under oath claiming that Teen Mom 2 isn’t genuinely reality TV and said producers push certain storylines.

As most Teen Mom 2 viewers are aware, Kail is currently embroiled in a lawsuit that she filed against her co-star and nemesis, Briana DeJesus, for defamation of character.

Briana claimed that Kail physically inflicted harm on her baby daddy, Chris Lopez, after breaking into his mother’s home. Kail denied the claims and later filed the lawsuit.

As part of the legal process, both Briana and Kail underwent a line of questioning while under oath.

Kail Lowry says Teen Mom 2 is sometimes scripted

During her deposition, Kail gave several statements about Teen Mom 2 and how the show is produced.

On February 17, Kail fielded questions from Briana’s lawyer, Marc Randazza, which is when she made the claims about alleged deception going on behind the scenes.

Briana’s lawyer asked Kail whether or not Teen Mom 2 “actually depicts reality,” to which she answered, “Sometimes.”

“So would that imply that sometimes it doesn’t?” Briana’s attorney continued.

Kail simply replied, “Yes.”

Next, Briana’s lawyer asked Kail, “Have you ever seen the show where you were depicted in a way that you would say was not reality?”

Kail answered “Yes” and explained her answer in detail. For starters, Kail claimed the show lied about her roots. “They said that I was from Nazareth, Pennsylvania, which is not accurate,” Kail shared in the court documents, as shared by The Sun.

Curious as to why the producers would lie, the attorney asked Kail what she thought their motives might have been.

“I am not sure,” was her reply.

Kail told Briana DeJesus’ lawyer that Teen Mom 2 producers’ suggest things to say’

Next in the line of questioning, Randazza wanted to know if Teen Mom 2’s producers ever “suggest courses of action or things to say to you?”

Kail claimed that the producers do, indeed, suggest storylines and explained, “Yes… Before every shoot, we have essentially a schedule of what we are going to film.”

“So if I am taking my kids to the dentist, they might ask me to discuss going to the dentist in the car on the way to the appointment,” Kail added.

Kail and Briana recently had a day in court amid their ongoing lawsuit. After their court appearance last week, Briana’s attorney appeared confident they would come out on top against Kail.

“Yesterday, I think we got what is best in life,” Randazza told reporters outside of the courthouse. “A thoughtful judge that I am confident will come down on the side that relied on the First Amendment, and not on the side that relied on negativity and smears.”

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesday nights at 8/7c on MTV.