Kail Lowry calls out Chris Lopez for refusing to pay their kids’ medical bills while he parties in Miami

Teen Mom 2 star Kail Lowry publicly called out her baby daddy Chris Lopez for heading to Miami to party while leaving her with their kids’ medical bills.

Kail is known to be one who takes matters into her own hands, especially when it comes to her kids and her baby daddies.

Kail shares her four sons between three baby daddies — son Isaac with Jo Rivera, Lincoln with Javi Marroquin, and Lux and Creed with Chris Lopez.

The MTV star isn’t shy about the fact that she rarely gets along with any of her baby daddies, but her relationship with Chris Lopez seems to be the most volatile.

Kail’s latest complaint about Chris’ job as a father to Lux and Creed came from an Instagram Story.

Teen Mom 2 star Kail Lowry accuses Chris Lopez of partying it up, leaving her with kids’ medical bills

The 29-year-old mom of four took to Instagram to let her fans know that Chris is neglecting his daddy duties as he parties it up in Miami, although she didn’t come out and name him personally.

“Happy Monday everyone!” Kail told her fans. “Just had, um, a couple thoughts that I wanted to share with y’all.”

“You guys know that as a mom, as a parent of four children, I am no stranger and firm believer that you should take care of yourself as a person as well as, obviously, your kids… um, but you need to find yourself outside of being a parent, right?”

Kail continued, “That being said, you should take care of your financial obligations to your children before going on a trip to Miami.”

“You should respond to text messages about medical bills that are unpaid. You should respond to, um, you know, anything that your kids might need before you leave.”

“And uh, just because I have it financially doesn’t mean that I should be responsible by myself to do it.”

Kail Lowry’s fans agree with her

Kail then put up a question box for her fans to vote either “agree” or “disagree,” with which most of her fans voted that they agreed with her.

“So as a parent, if you’re planning on going out, make sure that your kids are taken care of first,” Kail ended her Instagram Live with a smirk.

Although Kail didn’t specifically name Chris as the one in the wrong, her next few slides pretty much gave it away.

Kail then shared several screenshots from Cash App, showing that she requested money from someone named “Lopez.”

The charges were detailed as “For Creed doctor + chest xrays” dated September 30 at 9:53 p.m.

The following slide showed another screenshot from Cash App that read, “Lopez has rejected too many previous requests. Ask them to send you cash instead.”

Kail Lowry shares more texts from Chris Lopez

Kail then shared screenshots of text messages, apparently between herself and Chris.

The first, seemingly from Kail, read, “I am here with them now. I already pay $600/month each for health insurance. Please send the balances.”

“They said you can call directly to pay over the phone,” her second text bubble read.

In her last slide, Kail shared another text exchange in which she wrote, “following up on the kids medical bills?”

She included a picture that she whited out that showed her holding a bill, detailing the charges.

This isn’t the first time Kail leaked text messages from Chris. In September 2021, Kail accused Chris of fat-shaming her when she shared a text from him, which she felt was mocking her weight.

Kail’s Live comes on the heels of her complaining about medical bills for her four children, Isaac, Lincoln, Lux, and Creed.

The reality TV star and podcaster told her Baby Mamas No Drama podcast co-host, Vee Rivera, that she wants to enlist with the Air Force to cover the hefty cost of her kids’ health insurance.

After admitting that she hasn’t filmed for Teen Mom 2 in about three months, she’s likely feeling the effects of the pay cut she took.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.