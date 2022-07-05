Justin Glaze enjoys a beach day and ice cream with Andrew Spencer and Greg Grippo

Justin Glaze, Andrew Spencer, and Greg Grippo appeared together on Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette. Pic credit: @andrewzspencer/Instagram

Justin Glaze remains great friends with his The Bachelorette Season 17 costars Andrew Spencer and Greg Grippo.

Recently, Justin enjoyed summer activities with Andrew and Greg.

Justin, Andrew, and Greg kept their bromance alive, from soaking up the sun to cooling down with ice cream.

Justin Glaze goes shirtless for beach day with Andrew Spencer and Greg Grippo

Justin Glaze took to his Instagram stories to share a photo on the beach with fellow Bachelor Nation stars Greg Grippo and Andrew Spencer.

In the photo, the trio poses arm and arm with a clear blue sky and a vast ocean behind them. All three guys went shirtless, with Andrew and Justin wearing baseball caps.

Justin revealed their location as they soaked up some sun in Spring Lake, New Jersey.

Pic credit: @justinglaze/Instagram

Andrew Spencer and Justin Glaze get messy with ice cream cones

Justin also popped up on Andrew Spencer’s main Instagram page.

Andrew shared three photos with followers while in Spring Lake, New Jersey.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

In the opening photo, Andrew posed solo in front of an American flag and greenery that included white and yellow flowers.

Andrew wore a white cap with the words “mental Vacation,” sunglasses that hung below his chin, and a breezy summer outfit with a peach top and white bottoms.

In the second photo, Andrew took a selfie with Justin Glaze as they messily consumed ice cream cones.

Andrew stuck his tongue out as he licked his ice cream cone with the dessert contents covering his nose and upper lip.

Justin posed behind Andrew, wearing a grey top and green cap while gripping his ice cream cone covered in colorful sprinkles.

Andrew’s final photo in the post featured the same shot from a different angle.

Andrew captioned the post, “PTO.”

Bachelor Nation stars reacted to the post in Andrew’s comment section, including Greg Grippo, who teased, “Bro actin up in my front yard for no reason.”

Justin expressed, “This is good,”

Tre Cooper, who also became good friends with Andrew, Greg, and Justin after co-starring on The Bachelorette Season 17, wrote, “That boy glowin.”

Andrew’s cousin and recent Bachelor Nation birthday boy Clay Harbor commented, “Finally got facial hair.”

Another comment added, “I really appreciated you mirroring the pic so we didn’t have to read backwards; you’re so thoughtful.”

Pic credit: @andrewzspencer/Instagram

It seems Andrew, Greg, and Justin know how to make the most of summer with simple pleasures like ice cream and beach days.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11, on ABC.