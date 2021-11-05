June Shannon reveals why she did The Masked Singer, says it will be on Mama June: From Not to Hot

Mama June and Honey Boo Boo on The Masked Singer. Pic credit: Fox

Mama June Shannon was on The Masked Singer last week with her daughter Alana and has some good news for her fans.

There will be a behind-the-scenes look at The Masked Singer performance and preparation for the next season of Mama June: From Not to Hot, which will arrive next spring.

She also revealed why she wanted to appear on the show, her feelings after the performance as Beach Ball, and the song she and Alana would have sung if they stuck around on the show.

Mama June Shannon talks The Masked Singer

Mama June told PEOPLE that she felt like The Masked Singer would have been a great and fun experience for her and Alana, who the world knows as Honey Boo Boo.

She also said that when they appear on shows outside of their own franchise, it is just for them.

Previously, Alana was on the Juniors season of Dancing with the Stars.

When Mama June and Honey Boo Boo revealed themselves on The Masked Singer, it was a huge moment for their fans.

“These are challenging because we’re used to filming our everyday life. We’ve been doing it for 10 years. We just hit our 10-year anniversary on Oct. 12,” June said. “We like showing fans that we can step outside the box and do something fun and give them something, another show to watch, when our show is just in production.”

“It’s all about having fun at the end of the day and branching out.”

June also said this was a showcase for Alana to sing because she can’t sing herself, but she wanted to be there with her daughter and share the experience.

This is because she was sober.

“I realized the last time we were out there together doing a huge project, which was Dancing with the Stars, I was in my addiction,” June admits. “But during The Masked Singer, I had been clean for over a year and a half.”

“So for me, it was an emotional experience, and I guess that’s why I teared up when we got on stage the night of the performance,” she continued. “Because I was actually doing something with her for the first time outside of everyday life, our show — a huge project in California — sober.”

Mama June also said that very few people knew they were coming on the show. She said there are only five people in their circle that they trust not to tell the world, and she revealed that her older daughter Anna is not one of them.

“When we share things with her, she just wants to tell our business, and we like some stuff to be private,” June said.

Finally, June also said that she wished they could have stuck around because they planned to sing Paula Abdul’s Straight Up, calling hit her favorite song.

Mama June: From Not to Hot teaser

The best news for fans is that behind-the-scenes footage from The Masked Singer will appear on the next season of Mama June: From Not to Hot next spring.

It seems that June and Alana are back on the same page, so things should be looking up, especially with June sober for so long.

That was what held them apart before.

Alana said that she is also ready for more experiences like The Masked Singer.

“I’m filming, working towards graduating high school, so that’s probably what’s next for me,” Alana said. “But if another show calls, I’ll probably hop on it because I love doing cool, fun experiments and cool new things. So who knows?”

