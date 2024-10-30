Julie Chen Moonves is not related to Chelsie Baham, despite the belief of some Big Brother fans

Big Brother 26 featured some odd online rumors, including many fans pushing a twin twist with T’Kor Clottey.

Many Big Brother fans also believed that Julie Chen Moonves was related to Chelsie Baham, possibly giving her a huge advantage in the game.

The rumor about Chelsie and Julie being related picked up steam when Chelsie referred to Julie as “Auntie Julie” during several episodes.

Big Brother has a policy regarding family members of the production team not playing the game. That likely extends to Julie as well – since she is the face of the show.

If Julie was Chelsie’s aunt, it could be seen as an advantage, but the host also impacts the game very little.

Subscribe to our Big Brother newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Julie is only there for the premiere, the finale, and eviction nights. She has no control over the outcome while doing a great job at hosting for more than 25 years.

Julie Chen Moonves is not Chelsie Baham’s aunt

Despite the continued online rumors, Julie is not Chelsie’s aunt. Chelsie calling her “Auntie Julie” is simply a sign of respect.

If it appeared that Julie was playing into the title, it was because she understood what Chelsie meant. It was a positive sentiment. Who wouldn’t be flattered by that?

No, the production team did not rig the show so Chelsie could win because her aunt was the host.

It’s time to stop taking credit away from the perfect game Chelsie had during BB26.

Chelsie did have some kind words for Julie as she reflected on winning Big Brother 26.

“Auntie @juliechenmoonves — What a treasure you are. Every time I saw you in the house, you brought me a sense of peace that words can’t capture. A queen. A legend. I love you endlessly,” Chelsie wrote on Instagram.

More from the world of Big Brother

A Big Brother 27 twist has already been teased. The producers discussed the next season and what worked well during BB26.

Matthew Turner from BB24 got married! Turner played Big Brother in the summer of 2022 and made it to the final three. Now, he has cemented a personal final two.

Tubina provided fans with a relationship update. The showmance between Tucker Des Lauriers and Rubina Bernabe is now being tested by the real world.

Below is a question-and-answer session with Chelsie following her Big Brother win. She got candid and open about her experience.

Previous seasons of Big Brother are streaming on Paramount+. That includes the season featuring Chelsie Baham as a player (BB26).

Big Brother 27 airs on CBS during the summer of 2025.