Juan Franco claps back at fake review claims after MAFS merch launch

Married at First Sight star Juan Franco is capitalizing on his reality TV fame, recently launching a new website with MAFS merch.

During the recently aired Where Are They Now special, Juan and his ex, Karla Juarez, discussed their joint business venture, Juancho’s Ponchos.

The former couple was in the process of launching a poncho line with plans to expand.

However, things have since turned sour between the duo, so now Juan is continuing with the business venture without Karla.

He has two products for sale on the website and has promised to donate portions to charity and the rest to his ex-wife.

Meanwhile, Juan is clapping back after getting called out for the five-star reviews mentioning his ponchos, which are not yet for sale.

Juan Franco is now selling MAFS merch

The website is titled “From Runway to Reality TV: The Juan Franco Experience” and has information about Juan’s time on MAFS.

It includes photos from past episodes, including his wedding day and snaps of Juan and Karla on Decision Day.

So far, the catalog includes a $3.99 Juanchos Ponchos logo sticker with Juan’s face.

According to the product info, the sticker is a “mini tribute to the legendary poncho that kept Juan (and his hair) safe from storms—both weather-related and reality TV-induced.”

There is also a couple’s notebook with Juan’s face on the cover, priced at $18.50.

Juan titled the product info Love at First Write, noting that the book is for “deep conversations, spicy debates, and passive-aggressive notes to your spouse.”

There’s also a section where people can book the 36-year-old for an event if they want “star power (and maybe a little reality TV drama).”

Juan claps back at fake review claims on his website

Meanwhile, Juan is already getting called out for the newly launched website, which has five-star reviews about ponchos with no ponchos for sale.

@mafsfan pointed out the discrepancy, noting, “Juan launched his website…including the reviews for products that don’t exist yet.”

Juan Franco claps back. Pic credit: @juan_franco_il/Instagram

However, Juan saw the post and responded, “These people are truly sad and love drama.”

The MAFS star said he plans to donate 50 percent of the website profits to charity and the other half to Karla Juarez.

“The website and everything on it is just for fun; lighten up, people!!!” exclaimed Juan.

Juan Franco’s website reviews. Pic credit: Juanchosponchos.com

Meanwhile, if you scroll to the bottom of the website, you’ll see the written reviews, poking fun at Juan’s MAFS experience with comments like, “Love the bag; just wish it could also hold my questionable life choices.”

Married at First Sight is currently on hiatus.