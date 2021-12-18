Jovi Dufren teases Yara Zaya over latest social media mishap

Jovi Dufren can’t help but laugh as Yara Zaya struggles. Pic credit: TLC

It’s no secret that Yara Zaya has been working hard to become an influencer on Instagram as her popularity continues to rise among 90 Day Fiance fans.

But, as many 90 Day Fiance fans already know, Yara’s foray into social media money-making hasn’t been easy so her latest feat is definitely worth a big celebration.

That’s what she tried to do but a little mishap made Yara’s perfect celebration a little bit imperfect, which set her husband Jovi Duffren into a fit of laughter.

Yara Zaya tries to celebrate a huge milestone

The more Instagram followers one has, the more money one can make. This is why reality stars and other social media personalities make a really big deal out of it when they hit certain milestones.

For example, when new Married at First Sight star Gil Cueras hit 100k followers on his own Instagram page, he celebrated with a cake and gave a big shout out to the bakery who sent it to him.

So when Yara Zaya hit a whopping half a million followers, she wanted to do something special too. The Ukrainian beauty bought big silver helium balloons spelling out “500k” to show off her milestone. The problem is, one of the balloons lost all its air before she got a chance to show them off.

In a video shared on Yara’s Instagram stories, you can hear Jovi laughing as he films. “What happened?” he calls over to Yara, who is struggling to get the balloons out of her trunk. It turns out that she accidentally poked one of the balloons with a fingernail, causing it to lose air.

Jovi, still laughing, continued to tease Yara. “Zero five zero?” he teased.

Eventually, Yara got the balloons untangled and sort of made it look like it said 500k. She proudly showed off her celebratory balloons in another photo with a message that said, “500k followers. My friend wanted to celebrate this with me, and actually is big accomplishment. Thanks to everyone who followed me on this journey. (We had some balloon problems 😂)”

This isn’t Yara Zaya’s first Instagram mishap

Yara has been working hard to build her social media following, as many other 90 Day Fiance stars have done, but not without a bit of drama along the way.

Yara has tried her hand at a few different business ventures, drawing criticism for her clothing company after followers learned that she wasn’t actually designing or making the pricey clothing herself.

Now, she’s moved on to makeup and Jovi has even thrown his support behind her in that venture.

With an ever-growing following and a drive to get things done, Yara is headed in the right direction when it comes to Instagram influencing and we wouldn’t be surprised if she ends up giving some of the biggest 90 Day Fiance stars like Darcey Silva and Paola Mayfield a run for their money when it comes to social media content.

