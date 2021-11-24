Yara Zaya reveals new makeup line, says Jovi Dufren supports her new business

90 Day Fiance star Yara has launched a makeup line with a variety of products. Pic credit: Yara Zaya/YouTube

Yara Zara is the latest 90 Day Fiance star to launch a makeup line and her husband Jovi had her back.

Since their appearance on the latest season of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After, their relationship has only grown stronger.

The stripper drama was almost a breaking point for the couple as Jovi accused his wife of becoming boring after giving birth to their first child. On their anniversary, she went to a strip club to prove that she could be fun, but it ended in disaster.

The New Orleans resident ignored his wife when she revealed she wanted to leave. The Ukrainian TLC star then handed Jovi a slap after he blew a kiss at a stripper right in front of her.

Since the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 5 tell-all, the couple has shared many intimate moments with their growing family.

It also appears Jovi has obliged Yara’s request to relocate from New Orleans, and in his latest bid to be the husband of the year, Yara reveals in a new interview how Jovi inspired her to launch her own makeup line.

Everything we know about Boujee by Yara

It was Yara’s dream to launch a makeup line and she revealed how it came about.

“Yara is doing her makeup, oh my goodness! I was dreaming about this. So how? [the] idea comes out one day, I was going to buy makeup and stuff with Jovi, and people are so crazy asking me, like ‘Yara, which makeup do you use? We like your makeup,’” she revealed, adding:

“And Jovi [told] me, ‘Yara, you know, you can make your own makeup line,’ and I’m like, ‘Jovi, you crazy! That’s so much hard to do.’ And look at me now,” she said in a video interview with InTouch.

Boujee by Yara has several products, including eyeshadow palettes, lipgloss, lipliner, lipstick, eyeliner, mascara, and professional brush sets.

The affordable brand products average between $19 to $35, according to the website.

The lipgloss comes in Portland pink and Rockingham Red as well as other hues including Santa Ana Sizzlin’ Pink and Seattle Soft Pink.

Despite the boujee name, all the products are affordable and come in a variety of colors.

Fans can get Yara’s look with her three eyeshadow palettes, titled Bold, Nighttime, Daytime.

In the interview, the 90 Day Fiance star revealed that makeup is her passion.

“I am just so much happy because it’s not like I just want to sell something. It’s about that, I like what I did. I love what I did. I enjoy it. It’s so much me.”

Yara also has her boutique in which the TLC star and businesswoman model her clothes.

The reception from her fans has been positive as they are seemingly impressed with the variety of products and professional websites.