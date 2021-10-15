90 Day Fiance: Paola Mayfield looks half her age in latest photo — Check out her new brunette hair color

90 Day Fiance alum Paola Mayfield changed up her fiery locks and looks half her age. Pic credit: @paola_mayfield/Instagram

Paola Mayfield, the 90 Day Fiance OG from back in Season One is donning a new look.

Previously sporting a fiery red, the Happily Ever After alum recently presented her new wrestling career to Shaun Robinson while on 90 Day Bares All.

However, it seems as things have changed as Paola changed her hair color again and is looking half her age with her new brunette do.

Check out Paola Mayfield’s new brunette hair color

Paola’s new persona “Paola Blaze” made its debut on 90 Day Bares All but the Colombian beauty took to Instagram to present her latest look.

Taking a step back from the high maintenance of vibrant colors, the mother has opted for a new cool brunette tone.

As for the red shade, she explained to host Shaun Robinson that it added to her wrestling persona.

“That’s why my hair is a little bit fiery, and that’s kinda like like I’m bringing the fire to the ring, this Latina spicy fire, so yeah, this is me now…I’ve become a little bit more wild,” she explained.

Paola and Russ are on a break

90 Day Fiance fans first met Paola and her husband Russ Mayfield on the debut season of the franchise. The Oklahoma native fell in love with Paola while working in her home country of Colombia.

However when Paola appeared on 90 Day Bares All, viewers thought it was strange that Paola and Russ didn’t talk about their looming separation.

It was confirmed late in the summer by Paola’s rep that although they’re still together, the couple is seeing a therapist and are “going to take a little break right now.”

However, Paola hints on her TikTok often on the relationship problems between her and Russ.

In one video, she responded to one fan’s comment claiming, “He could’ve made BANK in the oil field in Oklahoma but y’all moved to Florida then a van lol.”

Laughing, in a video response, she recounts the story of Russ getting laid off twice, once in Oklahoma and once in Miami.

“Thanks to me he actually found a job in Miami. And, guess what? He got laid off again and guess who was there to rescue? Paola,” she said in the video.

“Without a career, with the crazy stuff that I do,” she added. “Get your facts together because you are very wrong.”

90 Day Bares All Season 2 airs Sundays on Discovery+.