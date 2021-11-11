10 of Darcey Silva’s most controversial Instagram posts

The most controversial Instagram posts from Darcey Silva. Pic credit: TLC

Darcey Silva’s penchant for cosmetic procedures often results in a lot of criticisms and negative feedback on social media.

However, that hasn’t topped the TLC star from nipping and tucking and tightening any area of her body that she sees as flawed.

Add to that Darcey’s love of photoshop and filters which can often alter her appearance, and more often than not, the trolls are hovering nearby, ready to comment.

As you can imagine, the trolls don’t often have flattering things to say but don’t expect a clap back from this reality star.

Darcey knows how the keep the haters talking, and all she has to do is share a photo or video on Instagram.

Let’s take a look at some of Darcey Silva’s most controversial social media posts.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

1.Darcey shares engagement photo of Georgi Rusev

After seeing Darcey so unlucky in love during her appearances on the 90 Day Fiance franchise, her announcement about being engaged to Georgi Rusev caused quite a stir. The TLC star shared the news with People and she reposted some of the exclusive engagement photos on Instagram showing off her stunning engagement ring.

“I said Yes! Dreams do come true! You are the love of my life,” Darcey captioned the post.

Darcey and Georgi appeared happier than ever in the October 2020 post, which garnered almost 10,000 comments making it the photo with the most interactions on Darcey’s Instagram feed. However, while many of the comments were positive congratulatory messages, there were some haters in the mix as well, with someone even claiming that Georgi was only using her for fame.

Pic credit: @darceysilva/Instagram

2.Darcey wears little black dress

Last month Darcy shared a video of herself all glammed up and headed out to dinner while in Miami Beach, Florida. However, for some reason, people were up in arms about her night out.

In the short video, Darcy was clad in a body-hugging black dress, which showed off her figure. And as she strutted through the lobby, the camera showed off her hair, face, and the top half of her body.

“Darcey glam! Feeling sexy and a boss babe,” she captioned the post– which led to some comments about her face and, of course, her use of filters.

Pic credit: @darceysilva/Instagram

3.Darcey plugs weight loss products

Not surprisingly, Darcey Silva trying to plug weight loss products often sparks backlash for many reasons. She usually promotes Flat Tummy Tea on her page but back in August a video promoting Boob Bod diet drinks didn’t go over well.

Darcey was clad in a grey belly-baring top and matching grey leggings as she made a glass of the weight loss drink. However, commenters were outraged for two reasons one being the fact that many of these weight loss products are dangerous and influencers are getting paid to advertise them despite the risks.

Second, Darcey has never been secretive about going under the knife a few times, so people simply weren’t buying the claim that she got her body from using these products. After sharing the video, people took aim at the Darcey and Stacey star with brutal and nasty comments about her appearance and accused her of false advertising.

Pic credit: @darceysilva/Instagram

4.Darcey says she’s ready for love

The 90 Day Fiance alum posted a video in October after her relationship drama with Georgi Rusev played out on her spinoff show, Darcey and Stacey.

Darcey’s quest for a happily ever after was plagued with trust issues which worsened after finding out troubling details from his ex-wife. At one point, Darcey even returned her engagement ring and told Georgi that she deserved better.

In a video posted in October, it seems Darcey was trying to throw shade at Georgi and all his antics when she posted, “Got my sexy glow on! My Darcey glow! I am so ready for a true powerful beautiful love! I deserve it!”

But true to form, people had a lot to say.

Pic credit: @darceysilva/Instagram

5.Darcey shares throwback with twin sister Stacey

Darcey and her twin sister Stacey Silva are very close, and they’ve gone through their physical transformation together. The twins went from skinny brunettes to blond bombshells with large boobs, but it’s clear that people prefer the Silva twins without all the cosmetic surgery.

Back in 2020, Darcey shared a throwback photo of her and Stacey rocking their natural brunette locks, brown eyes, and natural breasts. The photo of the fresh-faced reality TV stars resulted in lots of commenters noting how much better they looked before the cosmetic surgeries.

Pic credit: @darceysilva/Instagram

6.Darcey sparkles in tiny bikini

Darcey’s Bond girl moment was captured on a beach somewhere as she sported a barely-there bikini from her clothing company. The custom crystal ensemble had the TLC personality feeling confident so she posted a video showing off the top half of her body while promoting her company.

“Bond girl sexy and a Hof11 beauty… As seen on me rocking’ our custom crystal Hof11 swim!” she wrote. Some people were loving the sparkly swimwear and she garnered close to 400,000 likes. However, other people in the comment section weren’t as gracious.

Pic credit: @darceysilva/Instagram

7.Darcey has a message for the haters

This photo posted back in July was a message for the haters. Darcey was clad in booty baring black underwear and wrote, “kiss my a**” as her caption.

Some people loved that the TLC star was addressing the trolls with her photo, but the trolls themselves didn’t appreciate it, and it gave them leverage to trash Darcey once again.

One eagle-eyed Instagram user even noticed that the derriere photo was filtered as well.

Pic credit: @darceysilva/Instagram

8.Darcey shares throwback with brunette hair

Some people were shocked when Darcey posted this throwback photo from years ago before her transformation. These days the Darcey and Stacey star is known for her long blonde extensions and large lips, but this wasn’t always the case.

In the photo which was posted on Instagram back in January, Darcey rocked her natural brunette hair and smaller lips.

She captioned the post, “Sexy isn’t a shape, it’s an attitude.”

The photo elicited a ton of comments about how different Darcey looks today and how beautiful she looked before all the cosmetic surgeries.

Pic credit: @darceysilva/Instagram

9.Darcey is red hot

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Darcey Silva (@darceysilva) Darcey showed off the new collection from her brand House of Eleven and it was red hot! The reality TV personality donned a full red ensemble to include shorts, a crop top, and a matching blazer.



Darcey didn’t show her face in the video, but her followers got a good view of her boobs, and while some felt the photo was sexy, there were trolls in the comment section spewing hate as per usual.

Pic credit: @darceysilva/Instagram

10.Darcy is a new woman

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Darcey Silva (@darceysilva) Darcey received over 7000 comments and 680,000 likes on this video posted back in July.



The TLC star captioned the post, “Hello to the new Darcey! I love you all! The best version of me inside and out!” However, that hit a nerve with some people, who then filled her comment section with mean emojis and rude comments.

The video shows Darcey all glammed up with plumped lips, white-blond hair extensions, and a sparkly necklace. In true form, she also used a filter and that didn’t go over well with some people.

Pic credit: @darceysilva/Instagram

There you have it! We’ve shared the ten Instagram posts from Darcey Silva that have caused the most controversy.

Say what you will about this TLC star, but she sure knows how to get people talking, and even the most basic photo can spark outrage if Darcey has anything to do with it.

Darcey and Stacey is currently on hiatus on TLC.