Jovi Dufren reveals his favorite 90 Day: The Single Life cast members

Jovi Dufren spoke on his favorite cast members from a 90 Day Fiance spinoff. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance alum Jovi Dufren likes to get personal with fans and answer burning questions they have.

In a recent Q&A Jovi did with 90 Day fans on Instagram, he was asked about who his favorite cast member on the currently-airing season of 90 Day: The Single Life is.

On Season 3, viewers have been watching Natalie Mordovtseva, Debbie Johnson, Tania Maduro, Caesar Mack, Tiffany Franco, and Veronica Rodriguez shoot their shots at love after failed 90 Day attempts.

This season is already five episodes in, and viewers have gotten to watch each of the cast members and the drama they bring.

With that said, Jovi answered the question about who is favorite current cast member is.

He revealed two, responding, “Natalie and Caesar 100%. They always keep me entertained.”

Pic credit: @jovid11/Instagram

Natalie Mordovtseva and Caesar Mack have been looking for love

Jovi’s not wrong about Natalie and Caesar bringing a lot of entertainment value to the show.

Natalie has been trolled hard across social media for her relentless pursuit of her love interest Josh. On Natalie’s second date with Josh, she pushed him to be in a committed relationship with her, but he wanted to get to know her more.

That night, Natalie had sex with Josh but said she only has sex with men who she thinks will be the father of her kids. The next morning when Josh had to leave to go to work, Natalie threw a big fit, and Josh left confused.

They have since met up again in Arizona, but Natalie is still not happy with how the relationship is going.

Caesar is endeavoring to find his perfect Ukrainian woman and traveled to Ukraine right before Russia invaded and hired the help of a matchmaker.

Caesar has gone on two dates and has a third one lined up after competing for a group of women’s attention during a group dating session.

Jovi Dufren also has thoughts on 90 Day Fiance UK

The premiere season of 90 Day Fiance UK wrapped up its airing a few weeks ago, and Jovi was asked if he was watching and, if he was, who his favorite couple on that spinoff was.

90 Day UK followed Richard and Kathleen, Shaun and Christine, Bridie and Host, Emma and Hossein, Kadie and Alejandro, Sean and Victoria, and Callum and Marvin.

Pic credit: @jovid11/Instagram

In his answer, Jovi said, “I have not, but this is actually something I want to see. Hopefully I have time soon.”

Who are your favorite couples on the hit 90 Day spinoffs Jovi was asked about?

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.