Jovi Dufren claims he’s not watching his own season of 90 Day Fiance but Yara definitely is

Jovi Dufren and Yara Zaya are one of the newest couples to hit the 90 Day Fiance franchise.

This season Yara, dubbed Anfisa 2.0 by fans, has to decide if life on the bayou is for her. While she enjoys the finer things, her fiance would rather spend his days getting dirty on the swamp fishing.

Yara is definitely not a fan of New Orleans

While the K-1 visa process gives you 90 days to get married, this couple will have less than 60 to figure it out.

So far Yara is not a fan of New Orleans, noting that the streets smell like urine.

Due to Jovi’s profession, two weeks into Yara’s trip, he’ll be forced to leave his future wife for a month before he’s able to return.

He’s not watching this season… yet

Jovi took to an Instagram Q&A session to answer some viewer questions about the current season.

One fan asked, “Favorite episode from the so far?”

Jovi apparently hasn’t seen how he and Yara are being portrayed on the show. “Maybe soon I’ll watch,” he ended the reply.

Although he wasn’t watched his season, in the past he has watched the show. He even noted that Georgia’s own Angela Deem was his favorite personality from the franchise.

While Jovi isn’t watching, Yara has definitely made references to the show on her Instagram.

Are Jovi and Yara still together?

Rumor has it these two got hitched in a secret wedding in Vegas. According to a rumored marriage certificate circulating online, the couple tied the knot on Valentine’s Day.

The story doesn’t end there, the newlyweds apparently welcomed their first child in September. The first clue was a leaked Amazon baby registry that featured pink infant accessories which hint it was a baby girl.

Sharp-eyed fans also spotted a clue hidden in the couple’s Christmas pictures.

Due to contractual obligations, Jovi and Yara can’t share their news till after the season end.

There is speculation that Jovi and Yara actually started filming with their new daughter for a future unspecified 90 Day Fiance special.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.