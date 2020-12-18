Jovi Dufren reveals his favorite 90 Day Fiance cast member

The cast members of 90 Day Fiance’s newest season are keeping fans on their toes.

As the season progresses, the newest personalities are revealing more about themselves as their fan bases grow. Jovi Dufren is among the new faces taking full advantage of his platform, regularly connecting with fans through his social media.

He recently opened a Q&A for his followers to answer their most pressing questions.

Jovi reveals his favorite 90 Day Fiance cast member

Over its many seasons and successful spinoffs, TLC’s 90 Day Fiance has brought several memorable cast members into the spotlight over the years.

When one follower asked, “Who’s your favorite former 90 day cast?” Jovi’s response was initially surprising, to say the least.

However, so far this season, Jovi has shown himself to be a person who enjoys having a good time and being the life of the party, which may, in part, play a role in his answer.

Of all the cast members he could have chosen, through all of the seasons, Jovi chose one of the franchise’s most polarizing, and some may argue, most hated personality, Angela Deem.

He responded, “Gotta go with Angela [Deem], she’s always got me cracking up every time I watch.”

Who is Angela Deem?

Angela was featured on Season 2 of the TLC spinoff 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, which documented her journey with her much younger Nigerian boyfriend, Michael Ilesanmi.

Despite the 22-year age difference between the two, they were determined to make their relationship work. While the couple was committed to their love, that didn’t mean it came without its fair share of drama.

Angela’s brash and loud personality clearly clashed with Michael’s much quieter and laid back demeanor. This often resulted in him giving into her bossy ways.

The pair had to fight to gain the approval of Michael’s family, particularly his mother and aunt. On top of the family drama, the couple also hit a roadblock with Angela’s age.

Michael had made it clear that he was expecting, and wanting, to have his own children. At 53-years-old, Angela wasn’t exactly at a point in her life where she was looking to have any more children.

After receiving the sad news that her chances of conceiving and carrying a child were low, Angela turned to her adult daughter, Skyla, requesting that she either donate one of her eggs or carry the pregnancy.

Skyla ultimately refused.

In the end, she and Michael overcame the hurdles of their naysayers and fertility issues and followed through with their marriage.

After her time on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, Angela and Skyla made their way over to another spinoff, 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk.

And, while some could appreciate Angela’s upfront and honest approach, others found her rude and intolerable. So much so, that some fans have called for her to be removed from Pillow Talk for being so annoying.

Although many find Angela’s personality to be too much, it’s clear that Jovi could get on board with her antics, and together they’d most likely dominate parties.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.