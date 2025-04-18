Josh’s girlfriend finally revealed in 90 Day: The Last Resort Tell All sneak peek

Monsters and Critics had an inkling that Josh Weinstein was dating a familiar 90 Day Fiance star, and now it’s been confirmed.

If you already guessed Jenn Potthast, pat yourselves on the back because Josh is dating Elizabeth Potthast’s sister.

Jenn has been a part of the TLC family for quite some time, having appeared on some of the 90 Day Fiance spinoffs with her family.

A sneak peek for Part 4 of the 90 Day: The Last Resort Tell All features an appearance from Jenn.

In the clip, the duo reveals they have known each other for several years, but things recently turned romantic.

Meanwhile, if you’re wondering how Josh’s ex, Natalie Mordovtseva, feels about this new relationship, keep reading.

The secret’s out: Josh and Jenn have confirmed that they are a couple, and we’ll see their segment play out in Part 4 of the Tell All.

A sneak peek of what’s to come features an appearance from Jenn via video.

Jenn tells Tell All host Sean Robinson that she’s known Josh for about seven years as she grills the duo about their relationship.

“We have a little bit of a history. He knows my mom and part of my family, my sisters,” shares Jenn as Josh reveals Elizabeth Potthast and her sister Becky Lichtwerch worked for him at one point.

Jenn reveals that despite knowing each other for years, they only “recently reconnected.”

“We’ve been seeing each other for a couple of months,” says Josh. “You know we’re just having fun right now and seeing where things go.”

The pair’s long-distance relationship is still in the early stages, so we’ll have to wait and see if it turns into something serious.

In the teaser, Sean questions Josh about when the duo will see each other again, and he reveals plans for an upcoming trip to Las Vegas.

“We’ve actually been on a couple trips recently, and I think we have some plans over the next month or two months to meet up,” Josh shares with the group.

“We’re having fun,” exclaims Jenn.

Natalie Mordovtseva reacts to Josh’s new girlfriend

All eyes were on Natalie as the new couple gushed about their romance.

So, how does she feel about her former love interest moving on with Jenn?

“I’m happy for him,” says Natalie. “She’s beautiful. Hopefully it will work out.”

She continues, “The way he treated me, it’s not necessary he will be treating her the same way.”

“I’m wishing you luck,” she says to Jenn. “I wish you much more than I had with him.”

Check out a sneak peek of Part 4 below.

Part 4 of the 90 Day: The Last Resort Season 2 Tell All airs on Monday, April 21, at 8/7c on TLC.