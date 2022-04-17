Joseline Hernandez sued over accusations that she attacked dancers on reality show

Joseline Hernandez is being sued over allegations of assault and battery. Pic credit: VH1

Joseline Hernandez has been in the headlines as fans wait to see the dramatic reunion of her reality series Joseline’s Cabaret — after it was revealed that one of her cast members was taking legal action against Joseline and her beau, Balistic Beats, after the two reportedly jumped her.

Joseline and Balistic released a joint statement on social media denying the claims against them.

Now, four women who claim to have been dancers on the reality show are accusing Joseline of assault and battery and have filed a high dollar lawsuit against the Puerto Rican Princess.

Joseline is accused of ambushing four of her dancers

The four women are suing the star for $25 million over the incident, which allegedly took place last month.

They say they showed up for the taping of the reunion special dressed for filming, but Joseline came in hard-bottomed boots, allegedly ready to attack. One dancer claims she was violently kicked in the ribs, and another said Joseline dragged her by her hair and kicked her in the back.

A third woman alleged Joseline grabbed her by her neck, shoving her to the ground. The fourth claimed Joseline only shoved her but threatened to do more.

The women claim that during the alleged beatdown, Joseline repeatedly yelled, “Gucci gang”, and the victims believe the phrase was a signal for the planned attack. They noted a tweet made by Joseline where she used the phrase again alongside a photo of the shoes she is claimed to have worn during the alleged attack.

The claimants also allege that Joseline bragged on Twitter about the attack. She previously wrote, “I mortal kombat one h**, pimped slapped another 1, pushed one into last nights episode, kiked [sic] down a few on the ground, slapped fire out of everyone on that stage. Me n my crew. Wait for it.”

A tweet posted by Joseline last month about her reality show. Pic credit: @MsJoseline/Twitter

Joseline Hernandez denied claims earlier this month

Joseline later released a joint statement with Balistic, addressing accusations made against them.

“We are deeply saddened by the accusations made against our family at the Joseline’s Cabaret reunion. Joseline is the mother of a five-year-old girl and would never take any action to jeopardize her family. Joseline’s Cabaret was created on the foundation of female empowerment. One of our program’s core values is supporting women, not breaking them down.”

They continued, “While we support Zeus Network in its message in condemning bullying, unprovoked violence, and men attacking women, we strongly disagree with a correlation between these themes and the events that took place last night. There is footage of the events and we are confident that our position is made obvious.”

