Jordan Vandergriff writes classy message for Rachel Recchia after elimination

The Bachelorette Season 19 saw Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey go on their first one-on-ones in the latest episode.

Rachel and Gabby’s individual dates had very different results, as Gabby hit it off with early fan favorite Nate Mitchell and Rachel had a tearful goodbye.

Rachel took Jordan Vandergriff on her first date, and they spent the day making out in zero gravity and bonding over their love for speed, be it in the air or on the road.

Although Rachel was initially attracted to Jordan, she quickly realized that the two lacked a spark, and he wasn’t meant to be her husband.

After shedding tears and walking away from their dinner, Rachel revealed that she couldn’t give a rose to Jordan because she didn’t want to lead him on and knew he wasn’t the one.

Upon being eliminated, Jordan took to social media to share a classy farewell and a thoughtful message for Rachel.

Jordan Vandergriff writes a heartfelt note for Rachel Recchia

Jordan Vandergriff took to Instagram to address his brief journey on The Bachelorette and his well wishes for Rachel Recchia.

Jordan captured the happier moments from his time on the show by sharing a video from the day portion of his date and a photo from the night portion of the date.

In his caption, Jordan expressed gratitude for Rachel, writing, “@pilot.rachel, Thank you. Thank you for giving us a chance. Thank you for following your heart. Thank you for being a beautiful person, inside and out. I am eternally grateful to have had the opportunity to get to know you and play a little part in your journey to find your forever. I wish you nothing but happiness and LOVE! 🤍.”

Jordan concluded his caption with, “As for me, this journey we call life.. continues,” and added the caption, #RespectForRachel.

Jordan Vandergriff praised for classy exit

Jordan’s sweet and encouraging caption received praise from fans and followers as he took the high road upon being eliminated by Rachel.

The Bachelor Season 26 star Elizabeth Corrigan commented, “Love this, Jordan.”

Another comment read, “You are a gem!!!”

One comment expressed, “Justice for Jordan,” with another deeming Jordan a “good lad.”

A fan wrote, “We’re all obsessed with you now. You were the SWEETEST!!!!!!!”

Another fan expressed, “you were my fav! Soo so sad to see you go. Such a genuine soul.”

Jordan certainly made a positive impression on viewers, and time will tell if Jordan returns to the franchise for Bachelor in Paradise.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.