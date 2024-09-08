Jonathon Johnson proves he’s not ‘holding a grudge’ after Jenn Tran dumped him on The Bachelorette

Jenn Tran and Jonathon Johnson have reunited, and it feels so good!

Jenn didn’t choose Jonathon during her season of The Bachelorette, but he’s not holding that against her.

A couple of days ago, he teased a reunion with Jenn would be coming since she was in Los Angeles for Dancing With the Stars.

He is from San Diego, so there weren’t many miles between them, and it just made sense to spend some time together now that Jenn is single again.

But The Bachelorette viewers are skeptical for a couple of reasons and have even warned Jenn not to play about this reunion.

Many Jenn Tran fans are really excited to see the pair reunite, but certainly not everyone, as some think The Bachelorette star may just get her heart broken all over again.

Some think Jonathon might be feeling some kind of way about Jenn after she chose to move to finale night without him, choosing Marcus Shoberg and Devin Strader instead.

Jonathon says he’s not ‘holding a grudge’ after getting dumped on The Bachelorette

Jenn and Jonathon have been busy making social media content together since reuniting following The Bachelorette finale and it’s been refreshing to watch.

And in one of Jonathon’s latest videos, he’s responded to speculation that many of Jenn’s fans have shared recently in an effort to clear the air.

It seems that some were worried that Jonathon may hold a grudge after he finished in third place behind Devin and Marcus but he says that isn’t so.

Proving yet again how funny they are, Jenn and Jonathon did another voiceover video together and for this one, he captioned it, “It’s all good, I’m not holding a grudge.”

In the video, Jonathon wrote that Jenn broke his heart, and rightfully so, after he opened up to her, talked about having a family with her, and even promised to learn to speak Vietnamese.

But clearly, all is good between these two, who seem to really be enjoying each other lately. Now let’s just hope it’s not a “just friends” situation like Hannah Brown’s reunion with Tyler Cameron after she chose Jed Wyatt instead.

The Bachelorette viewers are hoping Jenn and Jonathon work out

When Jenn and Jonathon started teasing their reunion, The Bachelorette viewers had all sorts of reactions.

But the biggest one was Bachelor Nation, hoping that these two could rekindle their relationship and find love together.

In fact, some even warned the pair not to play with our emotions as they reunite, hoping that it’s more than just a friendship or a way to get more eyes on their social media content.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus on ABC.