Jon Gosselin walks back claim girlfriend Stephanie Lebo is on talking terms with Kate Gosselin

Jon Gosselin was once one of the most polarizing figures on reality TV alongside ex-wife Kate Gosselin.

Of course, their marriage came to a dramatic close, and things got ugly, including very public spats that we’re still trying to make sense of years later.

It was fair to assume then that the pair maintained no contact.

Things took a turn earlier this month when John appeared on the Domenick Nati Show and claimed that his current love interest, Stephanie Lebo, speaks to Kate.

It was a surprise at the time, considering how toxic things were between Jon and Kate.

“Maybe it’s just easier to talk to someone that’s with me but not me,” he said of the situation.

Jon Gosselin backtracks on his comments

“Under the scrutiny of everything that’s transpired, it might just be easier for them to talk to a third party individual that’s totally integrated into my life.”

It makes sense because sometimes it’s best to avoid potentially toxic environments.

If the years Jon and Kate spent on TLC telling viewers their story are anything to go by, they were pretty toxic.

While the news of Stephanie speaking with Kate implied that there could be a future in which they talk, Jon’s girlfriend now categorically denies being on “speaking terms with Kate.”

In a new interview with the US Sun, Stephanie affirmed that she’s “not against the idea of speaking to Kate, if the opportunity arises.”

The revelation is somewhat surprising, considering there’s footage of Jon saying otherwise recently.

Jon also participated in the US Sun interview and said it “would be great” if the two women talked because their aim was “to build a relationship” with his other kids.

Jon is close with to of his kids, Hannah and Collin, but it seems there’s a lot of work to be done for him to mend fences with the other six.

Jon is hopeful for unity in the family in the future

The former reality TV star said it’s “important that we all become united and that it becomes a bigger, extended family.”

It’s surprising for Jon to go from saying there is a line of communication to hoping there is.

Maybe his previous comments were just wishful thinking on his part because it’s hard to imagine him and Kate talking any time soon.

So much happened between them that was publicized due to their stints on reality TV.

Monsters and Critics will keep you updated on any further updates about whether they manage to move forward.