JoJo Siwa’s Dancing With the Stars pro injured in first dance

JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson on DWTS. Pic credit: ABC

JoJo Siwa made history on the Dancing With the Stars premiere on Monday night, but there was also some bad news.

Fans who watched the dance saw that there was a moment where professional Jenna Johnson fell. Luckily, JoJo was able to get her back up, and they never missed a beat.

Now it turns out that the fall came with after effects.

Jenna Johnson injured her knee in the dance.

JoJo Siwa’s partner injures her knee on DWTS

The big news coming into Season 30 of Dancing With the Stars was that JoJo Siwa would be the first competitor to have a same-sex dancing partner on the show.

JoJo, 18, came out earlier this year and this gives her a chance to help show younger people that they shouldn’t fear showing who they really are.

However, with this being the first same-sex couple to dance together, there were some logistical problems and Jenna Johnson paid for it.

According to Johnson the slip in the dance happened because she stepped on JoJo’s dress. This caused her knee to slip out of place and pop back in again.

“I should have known that there was going to be a flaw in the system, but no one had ever done this before,” Jenna told Page Six. “I slipped on JoJo’s dress, and both my feet actually came out from under me.”

“While I was in that process of trying to squeeze and not fall … my knee kind of tweaked, kind of slipped out of place, came back in.”

The good news is that Jenna said she would be back for Week 2 and wouldn’t miss anything but one practice day.

“They made me take a day off to just rest. So, icing the knee, but I feel fine. I did some therapy last night.”

Jenna Johnson and JoJo Siwa on Dancing With the Stars

Jenna Johnson and JoJo Siwa had the highest DWTS scores for the first week of the competition.

The two scored a 29 out of 40. Two other teams scored a 28 and then the scores moved down until you reached Martin Kove’s 13 out of 40.

Even with the fall, the judges still marked them high and credited JoJo with not missing a step to finish the dance.

“Obviously, I’m so disappointed because I feel like I took away from JoJo’s moments, because this was such an epic night for us, for ‘Dancing With the Stars,’ for her,” Johnson said.

“But I think that even with this stupid little slip-up, [JoJo] did incredible. Even with that fall, I think it highlighted her, because it showed what a great partner she is.”

Dancing With the Stars airs Monday nights at 8/7c on ABC.