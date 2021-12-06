JoJo Siwa reveals new more daring look at iHeartRadio Jingle Ball appearance

JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson on Dancing with the Stars. Pic credit: ABC

JoJo Siwa has grown up in front of the world thanks to her early appearance on Dance Moms and her more recent participation on Dancing with the Stars.

JoJo mentioned while on Dancing with the Stars that she wasn’t used to wearing heels, but it looks like she has come out of the show more mature than she was when she came in.

The pop star, usually seen with big bows in her hair and dressed very relaxed, has been showing up lately looking more and more like a woman.

JoJo Siwa shows off mature look at Jingle Ball appearance

JoJo Siwa showed up at the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball concert in Los Angeles on Friday night in the most daring outfit she has ever worn.

This also wasn’t the first time that she showed a more mature look.

At the American Music Association Awards, JoJo showed up in a beautiful black dress, fully made up.

That was nothing compared to her look at the JingleBall concert.

JoJo showed up in a glitzy black blazer top that featured a sparkly silver bow front and center.

However, what really made this more mature than her fans are used to was the fact she didn’t wear a shirt under it. She paired her top with ruched black leather shorts, bow-adorned heels, and dainty jewelry pieces.

The bows were her trademark, but the look really turned some heads.

JoJo Siwa talks more mature look

JoJo Siwa was all smiles at what she referred to as her first Jingle Ball event.

“It’s a little T-to-the-bow tonight, a little more adult T-to-the-bow bow,” JoJo told E! News. “My mom went shopping. She pulled a few things out of a bag and, immediately, I knew, this is the one for tonight. It’s the one.”

Her mother, Jessalynn Siwa, was with her at the event and was just as happy. The mother, who helped pick out most of the outfit was overjoyed at how it looked on her daughter at the Jingle Ball.

“Absolutely beautiful and the clothes and shoes are pretty fine too,” she said.

JoJo also said that a lot of this comes from her experience on Dancing with the Stars and then revealed to her fans that there is more big news coming for her on January 1.

Dancing with the Stars is on hiatus. It should return for its next season in later 2022.