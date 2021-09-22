JoJo Siwa gets highest Dancing With the Stars score in Week 1 for first same-sex dance

JoJo Siwa on Dancing With the Stars. Pic credit: ABC

JoJo Siwa had all eyes on her in Dancing With the Stars Season 30.

She was in the first-ever same-sex dancing couple with Jenna Johnson.

JoJo has been dancing for most of her life, so this seemed to make her an early favorite. She proved herself in the first episode, gaining the highest scores.

Unfortunately, JoJo will face higher scrutiny thanks to her groundbreaking season.

JoJo Siwa with highest DWTS scores in Week 1

JoJo Siwa, now 18, made her name in Dance Moms and brought that experience to Dancing With the Stars.

She partnered up with Jenna Johnson and did the quickstep. They ended up getting the highest scores of the first week, with a 29.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“This is a whole new ball game for me,” Siwa said on Monday night during the episode. “I’ve never done anything ballroom before. It’s a learning experience that I’m more than ready for.”

The two had a stumble in the dance, but shockingly it was the pro, Johnson, who slipped and fell. For her part, Siwa grabbed her and brought her back without missing a beat.

The judges didn’t count off or judge JoJo for the slip, crediting her for covering for her partner and not letting it throw her off.

“I’m so high I could hit the rafter,” judge Bruno Tonioli said.

The women received a 29 out of 40, which was one point higher than the second-place teams, who finished with 28.

“I think it breaks a wall that’s never been broken down before,” Siwa told EW in an interview. “And it’s normal for a girl to dance with a guy, and I think that that’s really cool, but I think that it’s really special that not only now, do I get to share with the world you get to love who you want to love, but also, you get to dance with who you want to dance with.”

Fans react to JoJo Siwa DWTS scores

Fans were behind JoJo Siwa in this big moment.

“Jojo Siwa and Jenna Johnson living their best lives,” @AlliCinema wrote.

Jojo Siwa and Jenna Johnson living their best lives

pic.twitter.com/io3hnUek6D — Allison M. 🌱 (@AlliCinema) September 22, 2021

There were also fans who praised JoJo for what she is doing and blasting those fans who wanted to cancel her for this moment.

Pic credit: @lisamae9804/Twitter

There were also trolls who complained and thought the high scores were only because of that, which brought out other defenders of JoJo Siwa and her work on the show.

Not homophobes complaining about Jojo Siwa dancing with a girl because they got the highest score of the night.



Karens are so mad!#DWTS pic.twitter.com/9T6du0qpHU — Eddy Bee 🏳️‍🌈 (@CrazyEddyBee) September 21, 2021

Dancing With the Stars airs Monday nights at 8/7c on ABC.