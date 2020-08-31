Johnny Damon on Below Deck Med: Net worth, wife, kids, and more details about former MLB player

Johnny Damon is back on Below Deck Mediterranean. Fans of the show are wondering what else there is to know about the former professional baseball player, including his net worth and family life.

Viewers of the hit Bravo show got to see another side of Johnny during his first stint. Johnny, his wife Michelle, and a group of close pals were charter guests during Season 4.

Now, as the dramatic Season 5 of Below Deck Med continues, Johnny and his group are proving the craziness of the season is far from over. Oh yes, The Wellington crew is in for one wild ride that they will never forget.

Johnny Damon net worth

The former professional baseball player has a vast fortune. Johnny played in MLB for nearly 20 years. He also spent some time playing for the Thailand national baseball team.

Along with earning an impressive salary playing professional baseball, Johnny has also had multiple endorsement deals thanks to his baseball success.

After leaving baseball, Johnny has remained in the public eye by venturing into reality television. Dancing With the Stars, Celebrity Apprentice, MTV Cribs, and of course, Below Deck Med, are a few of the shows on Johnny’s reality TV resume.

In 2005 he released his autobiography, Idiot: Beating The Curse and Enjoying the Game of Life. Johnny didn’t hold back in telling his life story, even revealing details that did not paint him in the best light.

Heeeeere's Johnny Damon('s friends)! #BelowDeckMed

According to online reports, Johnny Damon’s net worth is around $60 million.

Wife and kids

Johnny was married to his first wife, Angela Vannice, for over ten years. They were high school sweethearts and were together for over 15 years before they split.

They are the proud parents of Johnny’s oldest kids, twins, daughter Madelyn, and son Jackson.

There was drama surrounding the demise of Johnny and Angela’s marriage. While he blamed her in his book for their marital problems, Angela insists it was Johnny’s now-wife Michelle who broke up their marriage.

Michelle Mangan has been married to Johnny since 2004. They wed 11 months after his marriage to Angela was ended. The couple has six children, daughters Dasha, Devon, Danica, Dreanna, Daliah, and son Dash. The former baseball player is one proud father, often gushing over all eight of his children on social media.

The Damon family is big on giving back and making a difference too. Johnny and Michelle started The Johnny Damon Foundation, which raises money for various charitable organizations. It is focused on helping at-risk youth.

Fans were a little shocked to see the party side of Johnny and Michelle Damon come out during their first appearance on Below Deck Med. Based on the preview for their second stint, viewers ain’t seen nothing yet.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.