John Hersey reflects on The Bachelorette journey one year after appearing on the show

John Hersey gets sentimental a year after his appearance on The Bachelorette. Pic credit: ABC

John Hersey’s life changed when he appeared on The Bachelorette Season 17 one year ago.

While John was eliminated early in the season, he still managed to find love with The Bachelorette lead Katie Thurston and the pair are happily in love to this day.

On the anniversary of his The Bachelorette appearance, John took some time to reflect on his journey and express excitement for future adventures.

John Hersey expresses gratitude for his experience on The Bachelorette

John Hersey shared a photo from the opening night of The Bachelorette Season 17 and a heartfelt caption.

In the photo, John stands in front of Katie at the Hyatt Regency Tamaya, and both wear formal attire for their first meeting on the show.

John captioned the post, “It is mind boggling to think that it has been exactly 1 year since this evening.”

John continued, “Contrary to what @thekatiethurston says, I’d absolutely have believed I could be right here in this moment. Thank you to all of you who have joined me in this journey this past year. I am so grateful to have been surrounded by such a supportive and positive community. With so many adventures on the horizon, I can’t wait to bring you all along!”

John Hersey details his first day on The Bachelorette

John Hersey continued to gush about his The Bachelorette experience on his Instagram stories.

Hersey shared a promotional clip of his meeting with Katie where he says, “I’ve felt like I’ve been dreaming” after stepping out of the limo.

He also detailed a play-by-play of how his first day on the show went down 365 days ago.

John wrote, “365 days since I forgot to introduce myself by name, was scared I’d trip up those wooden steps, almost got lost on the walkway up to meet all the guys, had to turn around to get one last glimpse of your beautiful face, mixed Red Bull and tequila while forgetting we were at altitude so I felt sick and had to step outside for fresh air, met a bunch of cool lads that I’ll always be excited about reuniting with, and received my first (AND ONLY) rose”

Pic credit: @johnalexhersey/Instagram

It appears John had a very eventful introduction into The Bachelorette world, and it all paid off as he and Katie continue to enjoy life as a couple.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus.