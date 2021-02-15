John-David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett share their bubble tea date

John-David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett bring out the best in each other. Pic credit: TLC

John-David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett have been married for over two years and they continue to look happy in the photos they share.

While their social media account isn’t used as frequently as some would like, the photos that are shared with fans and followers reveal the couple doting over their baby girl, Gracie, and each other.

There has been a noticeable change in John-David’s demeanor since Abbie Grace walked into his life as he grins from ear to ear most of the time.

Bubble tea date for John-David and Abbie Grace

Just a few days ago, Abbie Grace Burnett shared a photo of herself alongside John-David Duggar enjoying bubble tea.

The couple is sporting huge smiles as they pose for a picture inside their vehicle. They have been sharing photos of themselves since tying the knot, and they always appear to be happy and in the moment.

Both John-David and Abbie Grace enjoy spending time together and Gracie enjoys spending time with Aunt Jana Duggar. They have shown off several of their family outings on social media, and Counting On fans eat up the photos every time they are shared.

What are John-David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett up to?

Most recently, they revealed that they returned from a trip to Florida following John-David and Gracie’s birthdays in January. He and Abbie Grace caught some backlash from followers for traveling during the pandemic with their young daughter.

They also attended Justin Duggar and Claire Spivey’s engagement party back in November. With the wedding coming up in just a few months, it is likely they have been supporting the soon-to-be-married couple as they prepare for their new life.

Abbie Grace Burnett attended all of the Duggar family holiday functions including the Duggar girls’ Christmas party and the big family party on Christmas. It was unclear if they attended the Super Bowl party last weekend or the New Year’s Eve gathering.

Gracie celebrated her first birthday earlier this year. She was the final baby from the 2019 baby boom to turn one, which was a huge milestone. Abbie shared photos of the baby girl enjoying her day and followers gushed over her again.

It is likely the couple will be a part of the upcoming season of Counting On. While details about when it will premiere are unavailable, Claire Spivey’s mom, Hilary, confirmed she had filmed with the family. Presumably, that was for the proposal and engagement, but neither was confirmed.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.