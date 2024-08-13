Joe Giudice defends Luis Ruelas amid RHONJ fans accusing Gia Giudice of writing his responses

The Real Housewives of New Jersey alum Joe Giudice has defended Luis “Louie” Ruelas as fans accuse Gia Giudice of posting his social media responses.

Teresa Giudice’s husband Louie has been coming under fire right and left lately, especially after his hateful words toward Margaret Josephs’ son.

Although what he said about Margaret’s family was awful, it was Louie’s words about his stepdaughters wearing thongs that really had RHONJ fans disgusted by him.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Joe reacted to what Louie said about his daughters.

The statement got The Real Housewives of New Jersey fans buzzing, so Joe has doubled down on defending Louie.

That’s not all either, as Gia has come under fire for crafting her father’s messages.

Joe Giudice defends Luis “Louie” Ruelas amid The Real Housewives of New Jersey backlash

Taking to his Instagram Stories earlier today, Joe made it clear he has no beef with Louie and the haters need to stop.

“I don’t know why everyone has to take everything out of context. I know there are a lot of stories out there saying I commented badly on Louie,” Joe began his statement.

The former reality TV star then went on to praise the man who is helping raise his girls.

“I’ve spent time with Louie, and I want to say I would never say anything wrong about him. Louie is a great guy and very good to my daughters. My daughters are very fortunate to have him in their lives. I’m grateful for that,” he shared.

Joe ended his IG Story by letting people know he has nothing else to say and has had it with all the BS.

Joe stands up for Louie amid backlash. Pic credit: @joe.giudice/Instagram

While Joe said his peace, it did nothing to shut up the trolls. In fact, now they are coming for Gia, claiming Joe’s responses were written by her.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Gia Giudice accused of writing Joe Giudice’s statements

Following Joe’s IG Story’s release, an X called out Gia for hoping on his social media to make the comment.

Included in the X was a clip from the Pop Culture with Balls podcast revealing that Gia often posts under her father’s name. The host claimed it was only a matter of time before Joe responded to claims about Louie in a positive manner.

Another X showed a critic targeting Gia for responding as Joe, claiming it’s easy to see those are her words, not his words.

“Gia girl, stop. @joe.giudice doesn’t speak like this and I know your dad has more common sense than this,” read part of the remark.

The critic went on a rant about how Joe must be livid at Louie while also declaring either Gia has been brainwashed by Louie or she’s doing damage control to keep her mom happy.

People calling GIA out for trying to clear up Louie and THONG GATE #RHONJ pic.twitter.com/ZWfGnI9PRb — rhonjwho (@trefab2022) August 12, 2024

There’s no shortage of dislike for Luis “Louie” Ruelas, as the future of RHONJ remains uncertain.

Teresa Giudice seems to think she was vindicated after Season 14 ended, but fans don’t feel the same way. It seems The Real Housewives of New Jersey viewers are over having Teresa and Louie on the show.

Do you think Gia is posting as Joe?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-14 are streaming on Peacock.