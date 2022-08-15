Joe Francis defends checking out 18-year-old Kylie Jenner on a yacht 

Joe Francis denies checking out Kylie Jenner during her 18th birthday celebration. Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Joe Francis found himself in a bit of hot water after wishing Kylie Jenner a happy birthday on Instagram.

After sharing a post of himself, Kylie Jenner, and friends enjoying a yacht vacation, fans called him out for checking out the then 18-year-old Kylie.

Kylie Jenner recently turned 25 and has celebrated with friends and family, including her boyfriend Travis Scott and their daughter Stormi.

Her birthday celebrations have been well documented on Kylie’s TikTok account. Kylie also received many shout-outs and birthday love from friends and family on Instagram, including a birthday message from Joe Francis.

In the photo Joe shared, Kylie, is wearing a white bikini and leaning off the boat. Joe, who stands behind her shirtless and wearing swim trunks, appears to be looking down towards Kylie’s rear end.

Joe captioned the photo saying, “Happy Birthday @kyliejenner !! I’m so proud of you and all your success!! It seems like yesterday that we were celebrating your 18th birthday together.”

Joe’s followers were quick to comment on his birthday message. One asked, “What is he looking at?”

Pic credit: @realjoefrancis/Instagra

Another fan seemed to know exactly what Joe was looking at and commented, “He’s like look at them cakes.”

Pic credit: @realjoefrancis/Instagram

In a now-deleted comment, Joe defended himself, claiming that Kylie Jenner is “like a sister” to him.

Kylie Jenner celebrates 25th birthday on a yacht with friends

Although much has changed for Kylie since her 18th birthday, it appears she still enjoys the tradition of gathering with her closest circle on a yacht.

Kylie enjoyed a trip to the Bahamas and a local celebration with friends this year.

Kylie’s mom, Kris Jenner, and her sisters, Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian, were in attendance.

Kylie’s best friend Anastasia Karanikolaou, her boyfriend, Travis Scott, and her daughter Stormi could also be seen celebrating Kylie’s birthday.

Kylie is showered with flowers for her birthday

The birthday celebrations didn’t end once Kylie got back home. She shared photos of multiple floral arrangements she received from friends and family.

However, the most elaborate bouquets came from Kylie’s on again off again boyfriend, Travis. The two share two children, Stormi, and a son, who Kylie has been pretty private about.

Kylie and Travis welcomed a baby boy who they originally named Wolf. However, Kylie later revealed that they have since changed the baby’s name, although it is unknown what his name has been changed to.

Some fans thought Kris Jenner’s longtime boyfriend Corey Gamble revealed the baby’s name. But neither Kylie nor Travis has confirmed their son’s new name.

The Kardashians Season 1 is now streaming on Hulu. Season 2 premieres on September 22, 2022.