Joe Coleman reveals he wasn’t on Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette by chance

It wasn’t a coincidence that Joe Coleman appeared on Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette. Pic credit: ABC

W hile the two former collegiate basketball-playing Minnesotans couldn’t be a better fit on paper, Joe Coleman wasn’t on Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette by chance.

The 28-year old spoke with Tayshia Adams on The Bachelor Happy Hour podcast and Joe revealed he’d been nominated on the show because of Michelle.

“I had some people from Minnesota, [they] thought, you know me and Michelle would be a good couple,” the real estate developer revealed on the November 17th episode.

While the former athlete said “there was no way” he’d apply to be on The Bachelorette, an hour later, he received a screenshot from his friend detailing his nomination for the show.

Joe Coleman reveals he wasn’t on Michelle Young’s season by chance

Thinking nothing would come of it, Joe was shocked when a Bachelor producer reached out that very night.

“So at least you weren’t trying to get on the show for years now,” Tayshia replied while on the podcast. “It was really just because you thought, [I mean] your friend thought, you would have a connection with Michelle.”

Calling his Bachelorette experience more nerve-wracking than any free throw line he’s been on, it was a breath of fresh air when the show took to his and Michelle’s shared hometown of Minneapolis.

Joe and Michelle shared an intimate one-on-one date in their home state of Minnesota

Taking her remaining men to Minneapolis this week, Michelle specifically chose Joe for her first date.

While it was clear that Michelle and Joe shared a lot in common, the one-on-one date was crucial as it was important for the Minnesota educator to see if she and Joe could have honest conversations in the future.

For Joe, the home-field advantage added an extra level of comfortability for the normally reserved athlete as he was able to finally open up to The Bachelorette.

During the intimate time together, viewers were able to understand a little more of what Michelle appreciated in Joe as he opened up to her about how his life was affected by a career-ending injury.

Not only detailing the physical, but Joe also revealed there “was times where I was thinking, you know, if I even wanted to still be here.”

His vulnerability proved there was a possibility for a deeper relationship between the two, scoring Michelle’s rose at the end of the evening.

Do you think Joe Coleman will receive Michelle Young’s final rose? Tune into this season of The Bachelorette to find out.

