Joe Amabile reacts to being compared to The Bachelorette Season 19 villain Hayden Markowitz 

Joe Amabile and Hayden Markowitz are similar in appearance alone. Pic credit: @joeamabile1/Instagram

The Bachelorette Season 19 featured Hayden Markowitz, who many viewers noted was a doppelgänger to Bachelor Nation’s Joe Amabile.

Hayden and Joe bare a striking resemblance to one another; however, their approval from viewers is quite different.

While Joe became a fan favorite among Bachelor Nation despite being sent home in week one of The Bachelorette, Hayden became a villain.

The latest episode of The Bachelorette Season 19 saw Hayden get exposed for making rude remarks about Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia and then denying it when confronted by Rachel.

Rachel had enough of Hayden’s drama and harsh words and sent him packing.

With Hayden’s disgraced exit, Joe suggested he wants to be left out of comparisons between him and Hayden.

Joe Amabile doesn’t want to be compared to Hayden Markowitz

Joe Amabile joined fans in tweeting about The Bachelorette as the episode aired.

One of Joe’s tweets came around the time of Hayden Markowitz’s undoing as his hurtful remarks were brought to light toward the end of the episode.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

Rachel confronted Hayden for calling her and Gabby out of their name and comparing them to his ex.

After Hayden’s true colors were seemingly exposed, Joe tweeted, “Keep me out of this.”

Joe also spoke more about his thoughts regarding Hayden during the recent episode of his Click Bait with Bachelor Nation podcast.

Joe Amabile thinks Hayden Markowitz is narcissistic

Joe and his co-hosts, Tia Booth and Natasha Parker, discussed the recent episode of The Bachelorette on their podcast.

The hosts discussed Hayden’s antics and exit, and Joe stated, “Hayden, he should’ve just kept his mouth shut,” regarding all the disparaging comments he made about Gabby and Rachel.

Natasha and Tia felt that Hayden’s mention of his ill dog during his time with Rachel was a manipulative and strategic way to get Rachel to sympathize with him.

Joe disagreed with Natasha and Tia’s take and shared, “I think Hayden is oblivious to all of it. I think he’s a little narcissistic and lives in his own world, and I don’t think he even knew that he was in a bad spot with Rachel.”

During the podcast, the hosts also discussed Logan Palmer, who is currently torn between having feelings for Gabby despite being in Rachel’s group.

Natasha asked Joe what he would do if he were in Logan’s position and if he would first talk to Rachel about his feeling for Gabby or profess his feelings to Gabby before talking to Rachel.

Joe shared that Logan should talk to Rachel first if he wants to be sensitive about her feelings, but he should speak with Gabby first if he wants to be strategic.

Viewers will have to tune in to see exactly how Logan navigates his complicated situation with the two Bachelorette leads.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.