Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt show off newly renovated apartment in NYC

Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt show off their new apartment. Pic credit: @serena_pitt/Instagram

Serena Pitt and Joe Amabile met on Season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise.

They soon fell in love, got engaged on the finale of the show, and have been together ever since.

Recently, Joe made the move to Serena, and the duo got an apartment together in New York City.

While Joe still travels quite often for work, the couple was happy to take the step of moving in together and being in the same state more often than not.

Previously, Joe lived in Chicago, but he was ready to be with Serena. Currently, the two are adjusting to living in a small NYC apartment, and they wanted something that felt more like home.

Therefore, they needed their space renovated to fit them more as a couple and maximize the small area they now call home.

Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt talk about what they wanted out of their renovation

Both Joe and Serena discussed their renovation and what they wanted to come from it on Alexandra Gater’s YouTube channel.

Joe started things off by saying, “The move has been pretty smooth! With moving from Chicago to New York, I thought it was going to be a much bigger headache, but it hasn’t been bad.”

Serena added, “It’s definitely different having both of our stuff in such a small space! It was easy in the sense that we just moved all of Joe’s furniture into a new space.”

She went on to say, “It wasn’t like we were trying to shop for new stuff, so that made it easy to an extent. But we still have some blank walls and it’s still very much a work in progress.”

While they both wanted their space to feel like their own and have a sense of home, Joe stated it needed to fit their style more.

Serena also shared, “We’re both content creators. We shoot a lot of content in our space, so I want it to look aesthetically pleasing, and there are spaces where it looks cute to shoot there. Right now it just feels like we’ve taken all our stuff and just thrown it in here. We want it to be more of an intentionally decorated space.”

Joe and Serena share their NYC apartment renovation with Bachelor Nation

Joe took to his Instagram page to share their newly renovated apartment with fans as he showed a before and after viewpoint.

He captioned the change, “before and after of our nyc apartment link in story to the YouTube video of the entire makeover.”

It seems as if Joe and Serena are loving their renovation and can’t get enough of the changes that were made to make their new apartment feel like home. Now… on to wedding planning.

