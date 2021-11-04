Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt aren’t rushing into wedding planning — figuring out where to live first

Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt are moving at their own pace after getting engaged on Bachelor in Paradise. Pic credit: ABC

Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt found love on Bachelor in Paradise and they’re still going strong since getting engaged.

Joe recently spoke about the status of his relationship with Serena and why they’re not so focused on wedding planning just yet.

Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt narrow down three cities to live in

Speaking with Us Weekly, Joe gushed about Serena and appears to be really hopeful and happy with their relationship.

“[Things] get better and better every day” Joe shared, along with saying, “[The best part] I think is just being in a caring, loving relationship and in a normal one, you know? Being able to go out and go to a restaurant.”

Bachelor in Paradise has had one of the better success rates within the franchise, even despite the fact that the couples build their bond while sequestered on an island away from the real world. It’s a good sign that Joe and Serena are still doing well now that they’re no longer in paradise and that Joe is enjoying navigating everyday life with Serena.

While Joe did propose to Serena at the end of the BIP season, the pair are not rushing into a wedding. For Joe, it’s important that they know where they’ll live first which makes sense considering Joe and his ex Kendall Long broke up over location.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Regarding Joe and Serena’s living situation, Joe shared, “We’re more or less trying to figure out where we’re going to live, we’re excited about that. We’re still in talks about that, but we’re on the same page.”

Joe then revealed that they’ve narrowed down their living options to three cities, saying, “It’s between the three cities, Chicago, Toronto, or New York.”

Joe is from Chicago and Serena is from Canada and so the couple will either live in one of their hometowns or start anew in New York.

Joe and Serena have plans to visit New York for the first time as a couple

With New York being their neutral ground option, Joe and Serena plan to visit New York together soon and also spend the holidays together.

Joe expressed, “We’ve been there separately, so now we’re going to really see if we like it together. We’re going to be with each other for the holidays. We still haven’t quite figured out how we’re going to do it, but we will be with each other.”

This has been an eventful year for Joe. He found closure with Kendall Long, found love and an engagement with Serena Pitt, and on top of now having over a million followers he was also nominated for The Reality Star of 2021 at the upcoming People’s Choice Awards.

Things are certainly looking up for Grocery Store Joe.

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus on ABC.