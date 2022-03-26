Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt are officially moving in together next week

Joe and Serena are moving in together officially. Pic credit: ABC

Bachelor in Paradise couple Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt left Mexico together engaged and are still going strong.

Currently, the couple has been splitting their time between Chicago and Toronto, so they have been looking for somewhere more permanent to settle down.

While they have not yet set a wedding date, they have wanted to find a place in New York before they start wedding planning.

What are Serena Pitt and Joe Amabile doing next week?

This week, Joe talked on the Click Bait with Bachelor Nation podcast, alongside his co-hosts Natasha Parker and Tia Booth, about his and Serena’s great news.

They are officially headed to New York next week to begin the next chapter of their lives together. Joe stated on the podcast, “I can’t wait to move in with Serena so we just have one place because going back and forth between our places has been pretty rough.” Joe had commented before that Serena had been living out of suitcases for about eight months.

As he spoke on the podcast, he also commented that he’ll have to go back and forth, due to his business still being in Chicago. But at least they’ll have roots put down in New York.

Joe Amabile and his co-host Natasha Parker will be living in the same city now

He exclaimed also, “Natasha, we’re neighbors now! I move in like seven days. I’ve moved so much in three years. I think I’ve moved four times. But I’m really excited!”

Natasha revealed to her podcast co-host that she is so excited for him and Serena and that they are moving just in time, as it’s the perfect time of year in New York in her opinion.

Joe joked with his co-hosts and listeners that he couldn’t wait to go to Times Square with Serena and give their fellow city-goers some PDA to look at.

Joe and Serena’s connections with other Bachelor Nation alums

Joe and Serena have many friends within the Bachelor Nation franchise. They have gone on vacation with Abigail Heringer and Noah Erb, and they love to hang out with alums Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs, Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya, and Kenny Braasch and Mari Pepin-Solis when they are in Chicago.

Bachelor Nation fans are so excited for Joe and Serena, and they can’t wait for them to settle in so that they can start planning their next step, their wedding together. Fans are anxiously awaiting a date to be announced. For the full podcast episode Click Bait with Bachelor Nation, with Joe, Natasha, and Tia, click here.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus.