Joan Vassos admits to hooking up The Golden Bachelorette cast with The Golden Bachelor friends

Joan Vassos isn’t waiting for a Golden Bachelor in Paradise.

Another senior spinoff featuring seniors in paradise is inevitable.

But let’s hope there are some single seniors left after Joan is done.

After watching the men bond on The Golden Bachelorette, there have already been calls to see many of them again.

Some of them would be great for a Bachelor in Paradise style show, where the senior men and women can mingle and make their own connections.

Others would be great for different types of spinoffs, like the Odd Couple-esque show that some have called for starring Pascal Ibgui and Charles Ling.

And based on his behavior, we’re betting Pascal would be down for another show to keep him in the limelight.

The Golden Bachelorette star is playing matchmaker

But Joan isn’t letting nature — or production — take its course.

Instead, she’s making introductions between her The Golden Bachelorette suitors — some of the ones she sent home anyway — and her The Golden Bachelor friends, whom she feels may be a better match than she was.

Joan made the confession while chatting with Entertainment Tonight when she was asked who from her season she would hook up with her Golden Bachelor co-stars.

“Well, I’ve already made a match. I’ve tried two. One is working. And I have one that’s about to work, about to happen,” Joan confessed.

Unfortunately, she didn’t share who she set up and which pairing was a win and which one wasn’t. Hopefully, either they or she will share that information at some point because we want to know.

Will Joan Vassos leave The Golden Bachelorette alone?

Joan has been busy making love matches amongst her friends, but inquiring minds want to know if she found love at the end of her season.

There are just three weeks left before we find out how it all played out, as Joan has been keeping that secret for months now.

But with Fantasy Suites coming up, with only three men left, even she is worried that she may not find a love match at the end.

Right now, she still has Pascal, Guy, and Chock to choose from, but it doesn’t seem that all three men really want her.

In a recent sneak peek, Guy admitted that he’s falling for her, and Chock is head over heels in love with Joan. He is so in love with Joan that he even came back after his mom died to continue the journey.

But we have our doubts about Pascal. He seems to be in it for the wrong reasons, and soon, we’ll find out if that’s the case.

The Golden Bachelorete airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.