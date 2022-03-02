Jinger Duggar shows off children’s book she co-authored with Jeremy Vuolo

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo co-authored a children’s book. Pic credit: TLC

Jinger Duggar keeps her eggs in many baskets.

The Counting On star is the most versatile Duggar sibling in the entertainment world.

She and Jeremy Vuolo wrote a book, did a podcast, tried their hand at a branded company, and now, they have a children’s book releasing.

Jinger Duggar shows off children’s book

A few months ago, Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo revealed they had written a children’s book.

On Instagram, Jinger showed off the book’s cover and revealed that it was their first hard copy, and she planned to read it to Felicity and Evangeline.

She wrote, “Ahhhh!!! 🤩 the first hard copy of our children’s book ‘You Can Shine So Bright’ just arrived! Can’t wait to read it to our girls tonight! ♥️ It’s not yet released but you can preorder using the link in my bio”

The book will be available shortly, and Jinger was showing it off ahead of time to bump up the sales. The comment section was filled with positive things about the book, which was a change from what her comment section looks like on other posts.

What have Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo been up to in 2022?

It’s only March, but Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo have been quite busy.

They began the year in Pennsylvania with Jeremy’s parents. The holidays were spent with the Vuolos.

Jinger had her good friend’s bridal shower and wedding. She shared photos from both events, though her bridesmaid dress garnered all of the attention.

Several Duggar family members went to California and stayed with Jinger and Jeremy. Michelle Duggar went along with Jana, James, and Jason Duggar. Later, Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth joined them.

When Jill Duggar announced her pregnancy, Jinger was one of the few siblings who congratulated her on her rainbow.

Most recently, Jinger Duggar confirmed her battle with COVID-19 in December 2020. She took to her Instagram story to reveal she lost her sense of smell when she contracted the virus. Jinger asked her followers about their experience with the loss of smell and then talked about essential oils and retraining her body to smell.

Moving forward, it looks like Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo will continue to stay relevant as they enjoy doing various things. From a podcast to writing books, the couple seems to do it all while raising their two little girls.