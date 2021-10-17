Jimmie Allen welcomes new baby with photos day before DWTS Week 5 performance

Jimmie Allen and Emma on Dancing With the Stars. Pic credit: ABC

Country music star Jimmie Allen told his fans on Dancing With the Stars that he and his wife were expecting a baby that was due at any time.

There were concerns that his wife might go into labor when he was performing on the show, but he doesn’t have to worry about that now.

Jimmie Allen posted photos on Instagram that showed that his new baby has arrived.

Jimmie Allen welcomes daughter day before DWTS performance

Jimmie Allen’s wife went into labor and delivered the couple’s new baby girl, Zara James Allen.

This is Jimmie Allen and his wife Alexis’s second child. They also have a 15-month old daughter named Naomi Bettie. Jimmie also has a seven-year-old son from a previous relationship named Aadyn.

“The new addition to our family is here and we couldn’t be happier to finally meet her,” Jimmie wrote.

“Alexis you’re a champion, I love you and so thankful for you.”

Jimmie Allen had previously credited Alexis for the songs he writes.

“Her smile melts me, her pure heart challenges me to love better, the way she motivates and supports me is unlike anything I’ve ever seen, the way she loves me and my son is unlike anything I’ve ever experienced,” Allen said.

“It feels incredible to find the type of love I’ve been writing songs about all these years!”

Jimmie Allen on Dancing With the Stars

Jimmie Allen came into Dancing With the Stars as a successful country musician. He has two albums in Mercury Lane and Bettie James Gold Edition, and he just won the ACM Award for New Male Artist of the Year.

Jimmie has also enjoyed success on Dancing With the Stars this season.

In the first week, Jimmie and his partner Emma Slater, scored a 22 with the tango, the third-lowest score of the night. Jimmie took the advice of the judges and moved forward, improving as he went.

In Week 2, Jimmie danced the rumba and scored a 27, the fifth-best of the week.

On Britney Night, Jimmie danced the salsa. There were only two judges that week with Derek Hough sitting out, but he still scored a 20, which was tied for fourth-worst.

After going up and down the first three weeks, Disney Week saw them dancing the Pasodoble on night one and the jazz on night two.

They scored a 32 on night one (fifth-best), which also got two bonus points for the Mickey Mouse Challenge, giving them the fifth-best score. On night two, they scored a 35, tied for third-best, with three nines and one eight.

On Grease Night, Jimmie Allen now has something to dance in honor of, with his new baby girl. He will dance the foxtrot to Sandy.

Dancing With the Stars airs on Monday nights at 8/7c on ABC.