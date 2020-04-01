The Biggest Loser has a winner for the new season on USA Network. The results are in, and after dropping 144 pounds, Jim Dibattista won the competition.

The series has taken a holistic approach to weight loss in this revamped USA version of the long-running NBC series that at one time featured Jillian Michaels and Bob Harper as a trainer.

Now, Harper is the show’s star personality. He is joined by Steve Cook and Erica Lugo.

Lugo is a woman who lost a tremendous amount of weight herself and is a fabulous role model for ordinary people who need the inspiration to cut back portions and get moving.

Jim Dibattista: Who is The Biggest Loser winner?

A devoted father, husband, and coach, Jim is the awesome contestant with a huge heart who dropped practically a whole person in weight.

Jim DiBattista is a 47-year-old youth football coach from Philadelphia. He has three sons and was part of the red team on the series this 2020 run. His wife Deb is a writer/blogger.

In the shocking reveal, Bob Harper allowed Jim to reflect on his hard work and say that he was “proud of this guy,” pointing to the image of him displayed at the start of the competition.

The side-by-side of Coach Jim now versus when he first began his fitness journey is a sobering moment.

Biggest Loser – Jim Dibattista Hey, check out this LOSER! Drop a 💪 to show your support for Jim Dibattista, “Biggest Loser” contestant and all-around awesome V Teamer. And check out his journey on the show premiering tonight. #InsideVerizon Posted by Verizon Up To Speed on Tuesday, January 28, 2020

He was declared the winner of Season 18 of The Biggest Loser on Tuesday night.

All of the contestants appearing on the show went home with a year-long membership to Planet Fitness and a personal nutritionist and access to support groups to keep their weight-loss goals in check.

DiBattista shed a whopping 144 pounds and weighed in at 241 during the finale.

Using his Instagram account, Jim saluted The Biggest Loser trainers, Erica Lugo, Steve Cook, and Bob Harper in his journey to wellness.

Coach Jim even shared a great photo of himself from his glory days in high school, writing: “Fall of 1988 Upper Darby Royal’s Football program picture sent by a friend. Oh the neck roll, how I missed you. I wonder if this kid could beat @themicahcollum_ in anything?”

The moment Jim Dibattista learns he won The Biggest Loser

Watch the emotional reveal as Harper shows Coach Jim how much weight he actually lost in the competition; no dry eyes as this dad fought like a champion to regain his health for his family.