Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar say they love Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard ‘so much’

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar said they love Jill and Derick Dillard “so much” on Instagram. Pic credit: TLC

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard celebrated seven years of marriage. In the sweet tribute she penned to her husband, she mentioned how much they had been through since tying the knot and how lucky she is to have him by her side.

Some of those ups and downs have included Jill and Derick’s relationship with her parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar. Things have been strained for years, and last fall, the Duggars released a statement confirming the broken relationship and their hopes to reconcile with their daughter.

They extended an olive branch for Jill’s 30th birthday with some birthday wishes on their story, but it wasn’t as grandeur as some of the other things they have posted for others, including Josh Duggar’s children.

Jim Bob and Michelle say they love Jill and Derick ‘so much’

In honor of Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard’s 7th wedding anniversary, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar shared one of the couple’s wedding photos with a message for them.

They wished them well and said “love you so much” on the side of the photo.

Pic credit: @duggarfam/Instagram

Jill briefly mentioned her father in the Father’s Day post she made, but aside from that and thanking her parents for the birthday Instagram story last month, there doesn’t appear to be much interaction between them.

Why are Jill and Derick on the outs with Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar?

This rift has been brewing for years. When Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard walked away from Counting On, followers knew something was up. It wasn’t discussed for a long time, but when in 2019, that changed.

Derick began dropping hints about trouble with Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, and from there, fans put some of the pieces together. After the couple discussed it during some Q&A sessions, it was revealed that they walked away from the show because they wanted control over their own lives.

From fighting and getting some of the money Jill was owed for working on the family reality shows to reliving the nightmare that happened with Josh Duggar and some of her other sisters, a lot has changed for the couple since they wed in 2014. Just a year shy of their first wedding anniversary is when the news broke that Josh had inappropriately touched several of his sisters, and Jill was one of them.

Things still appear to be strained, but Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar are trying to make it look like the effort is being made on their side.

