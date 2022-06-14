Jill Zarin denies telling Andy Cohen to call her about RHONY reboot, goes off about being called ‘thirsty’

Jill Zarin denies asking Andy to add her to the RHONY: Legacy cast. Pic credit: Bravo

Jill Zarin has never been shy about wanting to return to Real Housewives of New York City. In fact, she has been petitioning Andy Cohen for years for a spot back on the show. Jill was fired from the RHONY cast after the Season Four reunion, and the fans really turned on her after her years-long feud with BFF-turned-enemy Bethenny Frankel got dirty, and viewers took Bethenny’s side.

Now that RHONY: Legacy is in the works, Jill might see this as the perfect opportunity to return to apple holding status. Once the new series was announced, Andy assumed he would hear from Jill, and she responded in kind.

But now, Jill is setting the record straight on who asked who to come back and denies that she is desperate to get back on the show.

Jill, and daughter Ally, set the record straight

On this week’s episode of the Betches Mention It All podcast with host Dylan Hafer, Jill was joined by her daughter Ally Shapiro, and the mother-daughter duo dished on all things RHONY.

When the Legacy show was finally publicized, Andy jokingly said, “Jill is gonna be, like, ‘Am I getting my apple back?’” Well, he wasn’t far off! Jill commented on Bravo’s official Instagram post announcing the new show, and she responded with a simple phone emoji. Her response received almost two-thousand likes and over one hundred comments affirming Jill’s request to be back on Bravo.

Now fans are finding out that it wasn’t Jill – it was Ally. “I think it is funny when she comments on posts because people pick it up, so I commented on a post with a phone emoji – that was me, it wasn’t her, ” Ally told Dylan, with Jill chiming in, “that was Ally! I am not going to argue with people. Let them talk; who cares – as long as they spell my name right.”

Ally also said about mom, Jill, “She is definitely not desperate for [Bravo] to call her, but I thought it was funny to participate in the hysteria that was happening.”

Jill also denied any talk of her being ‘thirsty’. “I hate the word thirsty…I don’t know why, but it really bothers me… If I’m thirsty, everybody on television is thirsty, every Bachelorette, every Bachelor, everybody,” she said. Jill concluded, “If you’re successful, you are thirsty. I just hate the word, and some people have used it with me. You’ll see, I do not like that word.”

Jill is doing press for her role on RHUGT Season 2

Jill recently finished filming Season 2 of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, which took place at Dorinda’s estate in the Berkshires. Also, cast was Phaedra Parks, Taylor Armstrong, Tamra Judge, Brandi Glanville, Vicki Gunvalson, and Eva Marcille Sterling.

RHUGH Season 2 is set to premiere on June 23. The season is tagged The Ex-Wives club, as the cast contains former Housewives from various franchises.

Jill is also in a new phase of her life personally. After the loss of her husband, Bobby Zarin, she has spent time developing her home decor collection from Boca Raton, Florida, and is happily engaged to consultant Gary Brody.

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club premieres June 23 on Peacock.