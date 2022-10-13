Jill Chin declares she’s ‘Team Jacob,’ reveals what Jacob did that brought her to tears 

Jill Chin and Jacob Rapini strike up a connection on Bachelor in Paradise Season 8. Pic credit: @jillchin_/Instagram

Jill Chin’s luck turned around this week on Bachelor in Paradise.

After drama with Romeo Alexander, Jill hit it off with Jacob Rapini.

The pair bared all during a one-on-one date that featured them stripping down to their birthday suits.

The two also had a bonding moment after an unexpected arrival tested their relationship.

Jill took to social media to gush about Jacob.

She also recalled a thoughtful gesture from Jacob that made her emotional.

Jill Chin is ‘Team Jacob’

Jill Chin took to her Instagram to share a photo from her date night with Jacob Rapini in paradise.

Jacob and Jill were all smiles as they posed arm and arm for the pic.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Jacob wore a paisley print collared tee with splashes of blue and pink, and Jill wore a pop of color in a formfitting strapless orange minidress.

Jill referenced the hit young adult series Twilight in her caption as she praised Jacob, writing, “I’ve always been Team Edward but tonight I’m #TeamJacob 🌕🐺 Tune in to #bachelorinparadise on ABC @ 8PM EST.”

Fans and Bachelor Nation stars reacted to Jill’s post in the comment section.

Bachelor in Paradise Season 8’s host Jesse Palmer wrote, “Lookin good you two.”

Genevieve Parisi expressed being obsessed with the photo, and Tessa Tookes called Jill “the cutest.”

Hunter Haag, who was eliminated during the first rose ceremony of Bachelor in Paradise Season 8, commented with two fire emojis.

Other commenters appreciated Jill’s caption and her nod to Twilight.

Pic credit: @jillchin_/Instagram

Jill also showed off her orange dress more in another post, smiling at the camera with her body ink slightly visible on her inner arm.

She captioned the post, “Looking forward to the future in Paradise.”

Jill Chin says Jacob Rapini brought her to tears

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Jill shared a photo inside a car after her date with Jacob.

Jill smiled with watery eyes in the photo as she held a cluster of crystals.

Jill explained the significance of the photo in text over the image.

The Bachelor Nation star wrote, “After our date Jacob ran back and got me the crystals we used. It was the sweetest gesture and literally brought me to tears. The most thoughtful and amazing gift.”

Pic credit: @jillchin_/Instagram

Jacob still chose Jill even after eliminated contestant Kira Mengistu returned to the island for one last chance to connect with him.

It seems Jacob and Jill are focused solely on one another for now, but time will tell how far their budding romance will go.

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.