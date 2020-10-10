Jessica More says Aesha Scott was ‘dismissive and condescending’ toward her while filming Below Deck Med

Jessica More has said Aesha Scott was dismissive and condescending toward her during the Below Deck Mediterranean Season 5.

There is no love lost between these two ladies. From the moment Aesha joined The Wellington crew as second stew after Hannah Ferrier was fired, Jess has had an issue with Aesha.

Many fans have felt Jess was merely insecure and jealous of the attention her boyfriend Robert Westergaard was giving Aesha. Well, it turns out there is a lot more to the story than viewers saw on the small screen.

The Below Deck Med butt grab drama

The most recent episode showed Jess on a rampage after Aesha grabbed Rob’s butt during a photo with the charter guests. It was not an intentional grab but more of a graze. Some fans have questioned if Aesha even did grab Rob’s bum.

Jess flipped out, telling Rob and chief stew Bugsy Drake she was going to “f**” Aesha up” for touching her man. It escalated into Jess confronting Aesha, accusing her of being disrespectful. The second stew did not see it that way but did apologize.

The incident caused such conflict with Rob and Jess that the deckhand decided to skip going to Bali with Jess. Instead, he will embark on a crossing on The Wellington. Fans will see how Jess reacts to the news in the Below Deck Mediterranean Season 5 finale.

What did Jess say about Aesha?

Since the butt grab drama Below Deck Med, fans have been using social media to express their thoughts. Instagram user @ennifersophia27 shared a photo of Jess and asked, ” Who else thinks Jess overacted!?”

The comments section was flooded with fans taking Aesha’s side and calling Jess a jealous lady. There was one remark though that defended Jess and called out Aesha for being disrespectful. The third stew replied to the comment and revealed some intriguing information.

“That’s actually how I felt. Her whole time on board she dismissed me and was condescending to everything. made it hard to like that bubble [sic] nice person everyone else gets,” commented Jess.

Yep, it seems there is another side to Aesha that viewers have not seen. There are two sides to every story, after all.

The Below Deck Med Season 5 reunion is a little over a week away. It will be interesting to see what else is revealed regarding the dynamic between Aesha Scott, Jessica More, and Robert Westergaard.

Jess and deckhand Alex Radcliffe have already labeled the virtual chat as intense and explosive.

Are you Team Jess or Team Aesha?

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.