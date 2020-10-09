Below Deck Med Season 5 cast reveals how it feels to have cameras watching them all the time

The Below Deck Mediterranean Season 5 cast has shared how it feels to have cameras watching their every move on and off The Wellington.

The entire cast knew what they were getting into when signing on to do Below Deck Med. It is a reality TV show. They all gave up their right to privacy, but that doesn’t make it any easier to have a camera following them 24/7.

On a recent episode of Below Deck Mediterranean After Show, cast members Alex Radcliffe, Robert Westergaard, Malia White, and Tom Checketts got candid about having cameras in their faces.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Alex and Rob forgot about the cameras

The hot topic of cameras watching the crew’s every move came up after a clip of Jessica More and Rob’s recent blow-up thanks to Aesha Scott grabbing Rob’s butt.

Rob shared that after a fight, he went to the deck to smoke, and the cameras followed. It was one time Rob was genuinely annoyed with the cameras surrounding him.

“I forgot about it until moments like that where you want to take your time. Then it is like oh s**t the stay in your face. But outside of that, I was just like whatever,” the deckhand explained.

Alex echoed Rob’s sentiment that, for the most part, it was easy to forget his job was also being filmed. According to Alex, there were only a few occasions that made him remember his actions were on camera.

Read More Below Deck Med cast dishes about Michelle Damon Spanx fight with charter guest

Tom and Malia say the cameras are always a factor

Malia and Tom had a slightly different outlook on their every move being filmed. Tom talked about the impact of the cameras, physically and mentally.

“Physically, it makes a difference. The guys with the cameras are there. They move out of the way very quickly. They are also very respectful of your space. It is definitely different. You do end up questioning everything and second-guessing everything,” Tom explained.

The chef discovered early on to be vague and less specific when talking about time, especially in terms of when food will be ready.

There is also a curiosity that comes out of having cameras around 24/7.

“I think sometimes with the cameras you see them move into something and you’re like uh-oh what am I missing. Or suddenly they will get a call, and they are off to the next room. You are like, ‘oh, thank god something else is happening,'” Malia shared.

Like Alex, Malia stated the crew is still doing their jobs, but for a reality TV show. She declared that forgetting about the cameras can cause less stress because there is so much going down on the yacht.

Malia said no one knows how their actions will play out on-screen, so during filming, just let go of knowing the cameras are there. She knows firsthand the backlash doesn’t occur until the drama hits the airwaves.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.