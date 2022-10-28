Jessica More gushes over daughter Charli, Below Deck stars react to her exciting news

Jessica is embracing motherhood. Pic credit: @jessicamore180/Instagram

Jessica More became a first-time mom last week, and now she’s sharing her baby girl Charli with Below Deck Mediterranean fans.

The brunette beauty made a name for herself on Season 5 of Below Deck Med.

However, she was a one-and-done with the franchise moving on to other things in her life.

This summer, Jess shocked fans when she revealed she was not only pregnant but in her third trimester.

Jess sneaked in a couple of photos of her baby girl Charli on social media the other day before making an official announcement via Us Weekly.

The Below Deck family was out in full force to gush over this new chapter in Jess’ life too.

Below Deck Med Jessica More introduces her daughter Charli

Jess used Instagram to share photos of her baby girl while announcing she’s a first-time mom. Three pictures made up her IG Post, with one of Jess holding baby Charli in the hospital.

A second one was a Charli-only photo of the precious angel in an adorable outfit with a bow in her hair. The final one had Charli lying on her mom’s chest, all snuggled in long sleeves and under a blanket.

“Charli Ella ~ For once in my life I knew I was exactly where I was destined to be. Holding you and becoming your mother is a joy and love I didn’t know was even possible. Welcome earth side my love,” was the caption on her post.

In the comments section, Jess thanked her birth team, which she called “Charlis Angels.”

One of those team members was Below Deck Sailing Yacht alum Ciara Duggan.

“Special THANK YOU and so much gratitude and love to my birth team Charlis Angels @ambregayle @liveandsetsail @kristinways . I can’t thank y’all enough ! Xx❤️,” Jess wrote.

Below Deck stars react to Jessica More becoming a mom

The comments section of Jess’ announcement was filled with familiar Below Deck faces to reply to Jess’ exciting news and pictures of Charli.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht alums Alli Dore, Jenna MacGillivray, and Ciara all gushed with happiness for Jess. Her good friend Katie Flood and former costar Hindrigo “Kiko” Lorran also replied, as did Below Deck alum Ashling Lorger.

Jessica More from Below Deck Mediterranean has begun a new chapter in her life. Long gone are her days of yachting and drinking as she focuses solely on her daughter Charli.

As for the father of her first child, Jess keeps his identity private and has revealed she’s raising her baby girl alone.

