Jesse Palmer and Emely Fardo have second wedding in France

Jesse Palmer and Emily Fardo get married… again. Pic credit: @jessepalmer/Instagram

Jesse Palmer has quickly become the face of the Bachelor franchise as he has hosted The Bachelor, now The Bachelorette, and soon-to-air, Bachelor in Paradise.

While he was the leading man on The Bachelor years back, Jesse has now found the love of his life in Emely Fardo.

In fact, the two are so in love that they just got married… for the second time.

Because of the worldwide coronavirus pandemic, the duo had to postpone their wedding not once, but twice.

Due to that fact, Jesse and Emely decided to elope in Connecticut so they could officially be married.

Recently, after being engaged for three years, the couple was able to tie the knot again, but this time in front of their loved ones.

Jesse Palmer and Emely Fardo marry for the second time

Jesse posted to his Instagram page, sharing his announcement and great news to Bachelor Nation, as he posted a photo of himself and Emely kissing.

She was dressed in a white, strapped wedding gown with a long veil, and Jesse wore black pants, a white collared shirt, and a tux jacket.

Sign up for our newsletter!

He captioned the photo and news by saying, “So… we did a thing… After cancelling our wedding twice due to Covid and then eloping in Connecticut, Emely and I finally tied the knot (again) in front of our immediate families in Provence, France.”

Jesse went on to state, “Everything was PERFECT. This was the day we had been envisioning for the past 3 years. Such a magical day full of love, tears (I maybe cried… a lot) and gratitude.”

He then thanked everyone who helped make their wedding possible and beautiful, including the wedding planners and venue, as well as the photographers.

Jesse finished his caption by saying, “It took longer to get here than expected, but we made it… More photos to come!”

Bachelor Nation alums react to Jesse’s post

Rachel Recchia, one of the current Bachelorettes alongside Gabby Windey, commented first as she wrote, “Congratulations to you and Emely. Wishing you all the happiness in the world!”

Nick Viall responded with a single red heart, while Serena Pitt, who found her person, Joe Amabile, on last season’s Bachelor in Paradise, exclaimed, “Congratulations!! Looks amazing!”

Kenny Braasch, who is also still with the person he connected with on BIP last season, Mari Pepin, stated, “Congrats J.”

Pic credit: @jessepalmer/Instagram

Bryan Abasolo, who is married to former Bachelorette, Rachel Lindsay, and Clay Harbor, both offered their congratulations to Jesse and Emely as well.

Susie Evans, who just went through possibly the most dramatic season of The Bachelor ever last season, and who is still with Clayton Echard, declared, “So incredibly happy for you guys! What a dream!”

Tayshia Adams, who has been on all three Bachelor franchise shows, also congratulated the happy couple as she wrote, “Aweee!! I love this so much!!! Congrats you two!!”

Pic credit: @jessepalmer/Instagram

It seems as if Jesse is popular among the Bachelor Nation alums, and they are all pleased and excited for him and his new wife, twice over, Emely.

The Bachelorette airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.