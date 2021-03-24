Jessa Duggar shows off Ivy Jane in adorable ponytail, talks about how grown-up she looks

Jessa Duggar showed off Ivy Jane’s cute ponytail. Pic credit: TLC

Jessa Duggar is all about showing off her kids.

Ivy Jane Seewald is one of the most darling little girls, and the Counting On mom enjoys sharing photos of the baby girl with big blue eyes.

She shared that Ivy Jane wore a ponytail for the first time. Several photos and a video included in the post showed off just how grown up the almost two-year-old looks.

No longer Jessa Duggar’s baby

For nearly two years, Ivy Jane Seewald has been the baby of the family. She is the only little girl, joining the family with two older brothers.

Ben Seewald is often seen admiring his little girl, and he was even a part of a video where she showed off just how adorable she looked in a brand new dress Jessa had purchased for her.

Being the first baby born from the 2019 baby boom has been a blessing. Ivy Jane has several cousins all around her same age. In just a few years, there will be so many Duggar granddaughters running around and enjoying spending time together.

Seeing Ivy Jane looking all grown up while wearing a slicked-back ponytail in the photos. Jessa has done well adjusting from being a boymom only to a mom of both boys and girls when she welcomed her daughter nearly two years ago.

What is Jessa Duggar up to lately?

Aside from showing off her adorable kids on Instagram, Jessa Duggar has been working on YouTube videos.

Recently, she shared some of the things that happened while she and Ben Seewald were in Florida for a wedding. The couple also saw her brother, Justin Duggar, tie the knot with Claire Spivey just a few weeks ago.

They are gearing up to welcome their fourth child later this summer. Jessa talked about having a miscarriage last year, making this child her rainbow baby. Followers are eager to know what she and Ben are expecting, but they won’t announce the gender until the birth.

It is likely the couple will be a part of Counting On when the show returns as well. Jessa has always made an effort to keep viewers invested in her life. In fact, many Duggar fans would likely choose her as their favorite sister, while Jinger is also a close one in that race as well.

For now, Jessa Duggar is busy wondering how her little girl looks so grown up while wearing a ponytail.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.