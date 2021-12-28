Jershika Maple reveals her plans following The Voice finals

Jershika Maple on The Voice. Pic credit: NBC

Jershika Maple was one of the best singers on The Voice Season 21, and she made it all the way into the finals.

However, once there, it was an uphill battle since there were a pair of heavy favorites that surprised no one when they reached first and second place in the competition.

However, by just making it to the finals, Jershika proved that she had what it took to succeed in the music business.

She is now talking about what is next for her after The Voice.

Jershika Maple talks what is next after The Voice

Jershika Maple said that The Voice took its toll on her.

When she had to fight for her survival after arriving at the bottom of initial voting, she felt like she was always getting knocked down.

“I felt like I had performed one of my best performances the night before and here I am getting knocked back down,” Jershika told the Shreveport Times.

Then, she made it to the finals and just wanted to have some fun.

“I told myself that I’m gonna have fun and this is my last time hitting the stage and I just really wanted to live in the moment,” she said.

“That’s what it was all about for me, especially since I had made it this far and I worked my butt off to get here and I just felt like I had nothing else to prove.”

After finishing in fifth place, what is next for Jershika Maple?

She said after spending time with her family over the holidays, she will go full speed in 2022. She already picked up a large amount of bookings for concerts and said she is recording her first solo album and will go on tour with that.

She also said she has big dreams of Broadway and maybe a move to television and film.

Jershika Maple has big dreams, but she said “it doesn’t hurt to try. My advice is to just say yes to some of the opportunities that come your way that are major, that you may be scared to step out on faith to do.”

Jershika’s road to The Voice finals

Jershika Maple only impressed two coaches in the Blind Auditions, which proves that not everyone sees the true talent upfront.

Both Kelly Clarkson and John Legend turned for her after she sang Can You Stand the Rain by New Edition, and she chose Team Kelly.

This led to the Battles round where Jershika lost to Jeremy Rosado when they sang Hold On by Justin Bieber, and this led to John Legend stealing her.

Jershika then fought her way into the finals, but it wasn’t always easy. She had to rely on the public to save her twice when she finished in the bottom of the initial voting.

In the Top 10, Jershika sang Paramore’s Ain’t It Fun, and ended up in the Bottom Three. She then sang V. Bozeman’s What is Love, and the public saved her from elimination.

In the Semifinals, she was in the Bottom Four after singing Elton John’s Don’t Let the Sun Go Down On Me, but she was saved again by fans after she sang Break Every Chain by Tasha Cobbs.

In the finals, Jershika sang Adele’s Rolling in the Deep, Rose Royce’s I’m Goin’ Down, and the Christmas song O’ Holy Night. She finished in fifth place.

The Voice is on hiatus. The reality singing competition series should return in late 2022.