Jersey Shore’s Snooki claps back at troll who thinks she’s a bad mom

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi takes aim at critic who called her out as a bad role model for her kids. Pic credit: MTV

Jersey Shore Family Vacation star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi is known for her larger-than-life personality and her willingness to let loose and have fun.

In the past, Snooki was often living her life to the fullest and partying with her costars whenever she had a chance to.

The group’s dynamic has shifted a bit over the last few years as they’ve settled down and started to have children and families.

This season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, however, brought back some of the cast’s old habits as they’ve had an opportunity for some kid-free fun and Snooki took full advantage.

While on vacation in the Florida Keys, she and her fellow meatball and costars have been enjoying some alcoholic beverages and partying just like the old days.

Long-time fans loved seeing the gang get back into their old ways but one hater didn’t think Snooki should be behaving that way since becoming a mom.

Snooki wasn’t having that for a second and called out the troll on social media.

Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi calls out troll who thinks she’s a bad mom

Snooki is the proud parent to Lorenzo, 9, Giovanna, 7, and Angelo, 2, who she shares with her husband Jionni LaValle.

She often posts photos of her kids all over social media as she spends time with them making memories.

When Snooki decided to have a little fun during her kid-free time on vacation, one critic called her out and implied that she was a bad mom because of it.

They wrote, “So, Snooki, you don’t even take responsibility for your behaviour? you should have thought about it before! what a great model for your kids!”

Snooki didn’t waste a second and called out the troll, adamant that she was still a good mother.

She said, “Please stop. I’m a wonderful mother to kids, and allowed to act like a complete slob on vacation with my best friends.”

Snooki claps back at the hater. Pic credit: @snooki/Twitter

Are Jersey Shore’s Snooki and Angelina Pivarnick on the outs again?

It’s clear that Snooki is making no apologies for her behavior this season and is happy to be making new memories with her costars.

It seems that things may be a bit rocky amongst the cast in future seasons, however, as recent rumors surfaced that Angelina Pivarnick was the one to leak the audio of the wedding speech given by Snooki, Jenni “JWOWW” Farley, and Deena Cortese.

When the speech was originally leaked, it caused a lot of drama for the girls and they didn’t speak to Angelina for several months.

Now that everyone is finally in a good place again, the rumors have caused a rift between the girls.

JWOWW called Angelina out as a liar for denying the leaked audio rumors and claimed her estranged husband Chris Larangeira confirmed it was true.

Angelina continues to maintain that she did not leak the audio and that Chris is just “bitter” amid their divorce.

It remains to be seen whether the girls will be able to move past the drama once again or if future seasons of Jersey Shore Family Vacation will be riddled with tension.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.