Jersey Shore’s Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola on Ronnie’s return to show: ‘I don’t need to associate with him’

The recent Jersey Shore: Family Vacation reunion brought most of the MTV show’s cast to the stage as they recalled the events of Season 6.

Among the most significant events for the season was the return of Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola, who hadn’t been part of a Jersey Shore show or spin-off since 2009.

Another event was Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s return to visit his castmates, although Sammi was absent as she went out with her boyfriend for the day.

Ronnie and Sammi previously dated during the original run of Jersey Shore, but their tumultuous relationship ended in 2016.

With Sammi’s return to the show, there was speculation they might reunite and have a conversation years after their rocky relationship ended.

That never happened, and during the Season 6 reunion, Sammi spoke about her and Ronnie’s returns for Family Vacation.

Sammi speaks about potential Ronnie reunion

Family Vacation’s two-part reunion special wrapped up Season 6 on Thursday, December 7. MTV’s Wild ‘N Out star Justina Valentine hosted the event and asked those burning questions fans might have wanted to ask.

Sammi was present for the reunion along with Angelina Pivarnick, Vinny Guadagnino, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Deena Cortese, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, and Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio.

Absent from the group was Ronnie, although he was not part of the main cast of the recent season. However, his name came up during the event, as Justina asked the cast members to talk about what they felt about Ronnie’s visit.

“I knew coming back that if I were to do this, that might happen,” Sammi said during the reunion.

As her return made headlines with the Season 6 premiere, she indicated she viewed her ex as a “co-worker” now. Sammi maintained that stance from earlier in the season while speaking about the topic at the reunion.

“My relationship with him doesn’t affect my relationship with these people anymore. We’re separate. We’re adults. I can totally handle it. From this point on, he’s a co-worker that I just have to deal with, but I don’t need to associate with him, and we can just keep it moving,” she said.

As mentioned, Ronnie returned for a brief visit with the cast while they were in Florida at Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville Resort.

Mike indicated at the reunion that Ronnie stepped away to address mental health issues. He said he’d been in contact with Ronnie for “check-ins” over the past year.

Before Ronnie’s Season 6 appearance, Mike gave Sammi a heads-up that he was going to visit. That allowed her and their boyfriend, Justin May, to take off for the day while Ronnie visited with the cast.

At the reunion, Sammi said she was “so thankful” for Mike doing that for her rather than being surprised by Ronnie’s sudden visit.

During his visit, Ronnie apologized for previous issues as a step toward rebuilding his friendships with his castmates.

Sammi received details later from her castmates after Ronnie had left and indicated she could “co-exist” with her ex. In a separate conversation Ronnie had with Snooki, he said he felt he and Sammi would have a conversation at some point.

Will Sammi and Ronnie talk again on Family Vacation?

Season 6 teased viewers that Ronnie and Sammi might cross paths or chat in an episode. However, that never occurred, although both said they were open to a chat while speaking with other cast members.

As recently reported, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation was renewed for Season 7, with the premiere coming at some point in 2024. The news arrives amid strong series ratings and social engagement for the spin-off – some of its best in recent years.

There have already been sightings of the cast members filming potential Season 7 episodes, as fans spotted them dining in Arizona.

Interestingly enough, Ronnie and Sammi were part of that night out, indicating the exes may have finally had that highly-anticipated conversation.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7 premiere is TBA for 2024 on MTV.