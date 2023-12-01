Jersey Shore’s Angelina Pivarnick and Mike Sorrentino reveal they once dated

When the Jersey Shore cast reunites, all sorts of discussions and revelations arrive as they look back at the season.

In the recent reunion special for Family Vacation, host Justin Valentine spoke with the cast about Season 6 and all the drama and happenings.

Among the topics was the return of Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola and the drama between Angelina Pivarnick and Jenni “JWoww” Farley.

Some of that drama occurred due to Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino stirring the pot between Angelina and her castmates.

Viewers also learned something interesting about Mike and Angelina: The Jersey Shore stars used to date.

Not only did viewers learn of this, but so did their castmates, who said they’d never known.

The first episode of the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 6 reunion aired on MTV on Thursday, November 30, as castmates relived the pranks, drama, and emotional events of the past season.

It reunited cast members Mike, Angelina, Sammi, JWoww, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Deena Cortese, Vinny Guadagnino, and Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio.

Since it was only the first part of a two-part reunion, there had to be some major teases for what was ahead in the next episode.

“I used to go on dates with you,” Angelina said to Mike in a teaser clip.

“We did go on dates,” Mike confirmed.

but the fun's not over YET 🥳 tune in next Jerzday for Part 2 of the #jsfamilyvacation reunion! 🥂 pic.twitter.com/LEaC10EYzW — Jersey Shore (@JerseyShore) December 1, 2023

Castmates were shocked at the revelation about their JS castmates, and Justina Valentine asked if they used to “smush” with no real answer in the teaser.

“Fifteen years later, and we’re finding out about this now?” Angelina asked during the reunion teaser clip.

Apparently, Mike and Angelina dated during the initial MTV run of Jersey Shore, but the season wasn’t specified. Angelina was an OG cast member, appearing in Seasons 1 and 2, but departed from the show for several seasons. She returned as a guest cast member in Seasons 5 and 6.

She rejoined the cast full-time for the Family Vacation spin-off in the second half of Season 2.

Mike isn’t the only castmate she had some interest in, as it’s no secret that Angelina hooked up in Jersey Shore’s second season with Vinny.

Regarding her history with Mike, it should be interesting to hear what transpired between them back in the day. Mike is now married to Lauren Sorrentino, and the couple has two kids, with a third on the way.

Angelina was previously married to Chris Larangeira from 2019 to 2022. Earlier this year, it was revealed on Family Vacation that she was engaged to model Vinny Tortorella, often dubbed “Vinny 2.0” by the cast and viewers.

As of this writing, it’s believed they are still engaged, although Angelina has remained mostly quiet about her relationship on social media.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7 is TBA for MTV.