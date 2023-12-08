Jersey Shore: Family Vacation to get Season 7 after strong series ratings

Jersey Shore fans can rejoice as another season of the popular spinoff Family Vacation will be coming to MTV!

The show recently ended its sixth season on the network with its popular cast including Angelina Pivarnick, Deena Cortese, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio, and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi.

It also featured Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola rejoining the cast after being away for over 10 years.

There was also an appearance from Ronnie Ortiz-Magro after his hiatus from the show to address mental health issues.

These particular stories and others had viewers watching, which led to higher ratings for the show than its previous season.

The latest news arrives after rumors surfaced regarding the filming of Season 7 and the potential for a significant conversation many viewers are waiting to see in a future episode.

Family Vacation is renewed for Season 7 amid strong series ratings

On a network with few programs surging in popularity, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation had some of its strongest ratings in recent seasons for MTV.

Deadline reports that the second half of Season 6 achieved a 2 percent higher rating and 1 percent higher share than the previous season.

Additionally, Family Vacation’s return to MTV in August assisted in pushing the network’s Thursday primetime rating over 300 percent higher than the previous weekly average, per Deadline.

With that, it was the spinoff show’s best season premiere in over four years.

Family Vacation also reportedly had over 18 million engagements as fans discussed and reacted to the show on social media.

The popular MTV series that follows Snooki, Sammi, Angelina, The Situation, and others recently wrapped up its Season 6 reunion, which consisted of two episodes on MTV.

Castmates were seen filming at a potential Season 7 location

As of this writing, little is known about what will happen in Family Vacation Season 7. However, as episodes for Season 6 continued airing, there were Jersey Shore cast member sightings.

As Monsters and Critics reported last month, fans spotted the cast in Tucson, Arizona, leaving a restaurant. Video footage surfaced online of the cast walking together, some with their significant others.

Fans quickly pointed out that Ronnie Ortiz-Magro was part of the group. With Sammi also there, it could bring that highly anticipated reunion of the exes years after their tumultuous relationship ended.

Season 6 premiered in January, with 17 episodes in the first half of the season and 18 in the second. The 35-episode total was the most of any Family Vacation season so far.

Per Deadline’s report, the Season 7 premiere will arrive in 2024, with no additional details about the release date.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7 premiere is TBA in 2024 for MTV.