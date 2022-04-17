Jersey Shore’s Sammi ’Sweetheart’ Giancola flaunts abs in crop top

Jersey Shore alum Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola flaunts abs in recent photo. Pic credit: @sammisweetheart/Instagram

Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola continues to receive attention from fans long after her stint with Jersey Shore came to an end.

Fans are often begging Sammi to make a return to the show as they miss seeing her with the rest of the crew.

Sammi has been adamant in her decision to stay away from reality TV and it seems that she is happy with her life where she’s at currently.

She’s now a successful business owner with her very own clothing boutique, Sweetheart Coast. Shoppers can purchase items online or at the storefront property in New Jersey.

Sammi recently took a moment to promote her business venture and showed off her toned physique at the same time.

Jersey Shore’s Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola shows off toned abs

Sammi has certainly made it a point to take care of herself and it shows.

She posed with her hair swept back and she went for a natural look with her makeup.

She was wearing a blue crop top and jeans and her chiseled abs were on full display.

Fans were quick to take note of her fit figure and several took to the comment section to compliment her appearance.

A few of her followers chimed in to say how “gorgeous” she looked.

Another added that she was “hella fit.”

A separate commenter said she was “gorgeous as always” and gawked, “check out those abs! [heart eye emoji]”

Fans compliment Sammi. Pic credit: @sammisweetheart/Instagram

Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola is happily in a new relationship

Aside from looking in shape, Sammi appears to be happier than ever in her new relationship with her boyfriend Justin May.

Sammi first showed him off to her followers in a Thanksgiving post as the two posed with their arms wrapped around each other.

Sammi captioned the photo with a simple, “thankful.”

Sammi poses with a new man. Pic credit: @sammisweetheart/Instagram

Fans thought Justin fit the mold for Sammi’s typical “type” but were happy for her nonetheless.

Justin was the first person Sammi was seeing romantically since her split from her former fiance Christian Biscardi last summer.

Despite having plans to get married, after postponing a few times due to the pandemic, they ultimately decided to go their separate ways.

Sammi confirmed their split and said she was happy about it, but never mentioned too much more about what exactly happened between them.

Regardless, Sammi is glowing these days and her fans can’t help but notice. They continue to hope to see more of Sammi if she ever considers a cameo on Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation is currently on hiatus.