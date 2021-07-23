Sammi Giancola’s latest snap has Jersey Shore fans begging for her return to show

Sammi Giancola fans continue to clamor for her return to Jersey Shore. Pic credit: @sammisweetheart/Instagram

Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola’s latest snap has Jersey Shore fans begging for her return to the show.

In a new upload, Sammi showed off some of the latest styles from her storefront located in Ocean City, New Jersey named Sweetheart Coast.

The image was taken as the former reality television star stood on the boardwalk of the beachfront town.

Sammi looked ageless as she modeled a sleek dress from the store. The brown and cream-colored garment featured thin straps attached to a loose-fitting top. At her midsection, a large, elastic waistband was slimming and added an interesting style detail to the remainder of the dress which flowed over her thighs and fell to almost ankle length. A high slit allowed the dress to move freely when she walked.

The former TV star added a pair of white sneakers for fun and comfort. Gold aviator glasses shielded her eyes from the bright summer sunshine. Her hair was pulled up in a sleek, high pony to finish the look.

In the caption of the share, Sammi revealed the dress was available in the store and that her followers should come “shop the day away.”

Jersey Shore fans clamored for Sammi’s return to the series

Jersey Shore fans begged Sammi to return to her home and roommates on Jersey Shore.

They wrote in the comments section of the post that it was time for her to come back to her reality television family.

“Sammi [you’re] so cute and perfect you still look the same from 11 years ago out of all the girls you still look great [I] miss you on the show it [doesn’t] feel complete without you,” one admirer penned.

“Sammi Sweetheart go back to jersey shore and see your family again! Most of all just get that damn bag, you know MTV will pay you well!” claimed a second fan.

Why did Sammi Giancola leave Jersey Shore?

Sammi filmed her last episode of the original series of Jersey Shore in 2012.

She returned one final time to film with her roommates in 2017, five years after the series ended. She met up with Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Nicole Polizzi, Deena Cortese, and Vinny Guadagnino in 2017 when they visited Point Pleasant, New Jersey for a special titled Reunion Road Trip.

One year later, it was announced that the cast would reunite for a reboot series titled Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

At that point in time, Sammi chose not to participate in filming.

She shared in a 2018 Instagram post that she had chosen not to join the show this season because she was at a “completely different place in her life” and was “not the same person” she was when she was 22. She also said she wanted to avoid “potentially toxic situations.”